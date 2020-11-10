Luki Lab Blasts Into The Holidays With A New Line Of Toys For Every Wish List

From the massive rocket with Gujo Adventure - winner of Newsweek's Best in STEM 2021 - to the lovable characters in the enchanting world of Pinxies, Luki Lab's holiday toys are sure to guarantee smiles and hours of play among holiday celebrations.

"Now more than ever, parents and educators are asking me for recommendations of STEAM activities that engage kids with playful and educational experiences at home," said Andrea Scalzo Yi, creator of Raising Dragons and author of 100 Easy STEAM Activities. "With my background in engineering, the new toys from Luki Lab are at the top of my list, offering hours of building fun and inspiring kids' imaginations. My four boys especially love building and imagining epic adventures with Gujo Adventure!"

Families can also enjoy the short-form content, joining fun adventures with the Gujo and Pinxies characters, with animated webisodes on the Gujo Adventure and Pinxies YouTube channels, launching this week.

The Luki Lab portfolio of must-have holiday toys features:

GUJO ADVENTURE: Kids can build their world - with epic size proportions - and create their own adventures with Gujo Adventure! With building and role-playing combined, Gujo Adventure is a STEM authenticated line of building sets that will improve kids' problem-solving skills and narrative abilities while enjoying a fun-filled play experience. The 3¼-inch characters have interchangeable facial expressions to represent a full range of emotions. Whether trying to avoid the traps of the Jungle Temple, guiding a submarine to the bottom of the ocean or navigating the ultimate rocket on its way to Mars, get ready to be immersed in the big, exciting and growing world of Gujo Adventure! The Gujo Adventure line features five building sets, including:

Gujo Adventure Mission Mars Rocket

SRP: $59.99 | 7+ years | Available now on Amazon.com

Join heroes Gujo and Shelly as they blast off on a daring Mars Mission with the new Gujo Adventure Mission Mars Rocket!

Mission Mars Rocket features 245 pieces and includes a space shuttle, two figures with one astronaut helmet each, as well as multiple accessories.

Massive 2.5-foot-tall Mission Mars Rocket delivers huge play and can be combined with other Gujo Adventure play sets.

Each waterproof and washable construction set is made of high-quality, sturdy plastic connectors with durable plastic panels and includes relatable characters with interchangeable expressions.

Gujo Adventure Deep Sea Submarine

SRP: $59.99 | 7+ years | Available now on Amazon.com

Join heroes Gujo and Shelly as they set off on an adventure to explore the vast ocean in the new Gujo Adventure Deep Sea Submarine!

The Deep Sea Submarine features 218 pieces and includes a buildable shark, two figures with one dive helmet each, as well as multiple accessories.

The massive 11-inch x 24-inch Deep Sea Submarine delivers huge play and can be combined with other Gujo Adventure play sets.

Each waterproof and washable construction set is made of high-quality, sturdy plastic connectors with durable plastic panels and includes relatable characters with interchangeable expressions.

PINXIES: Discover the enchanting world of Pinxies! With STEM authentication, Pinxies empowers young girls with problem-solving skills, while inspiring imaginative storytelling with the help of the lovable Pinxies characters. Join Koral, friend-to-all, as she navigates her way through the fantasy world, where making new friends and discovering new places is just the beginning. The Pinxies line features five creative building sets, including:

Pinxies Unicorn Barn

SRP: $39.99 | 6+ years | Available now on Amazon.com

Girls' imaginations will be unleashed as they train unicorns and ride over magical rainbows with the Pinxies Unicorn Barn!

The Unicorn Barn includes over 240 pieces, three friends: Koral, Lila and Finn, three colorful unicorns, training and care accessories and a sticker sheet for decorating.

Each Pinxies set features highly detailed graphic paperboard panels and colorful plastic building links as well as a variety of accessories. Pinxies characters can interlock hands with each other and have interchangeable expressions to encourage storytelling for a well-rounded, educational experience.

The Unicorn Barn set is compatible with all Pinxies building sets for even more fun.

Pinxies Enchanted Ice Castle

SRP: $49.99 | 6+ years | Available now on Amazon.com

Young imaginations will ignite as girls explore magical powers with the Pinxies Enchanted Ice Castle, offering endless build-and-play fun!

The Enchanted Ice Castle includes over 315 pieces, three friends: Koral, Princess Kleo , and the Neon Knight, a 29.5-inch high by 32-inch wide ice castle, eight pieces of furniture, a snowman, as well as multiple accessories and a sticker sheet for decorating.

, and the Neon Knight, a 29.5-inch high by 32-inch wide ice castle, eight pieces of furniture, a snowman, as well as multiple accessories and a sticker sheet for decorating. Each Pinxies set features highly detailed graphic paperboard panels and colorful plastic building links as well as a variety of accessories. Pinxies characters can interlock hands with each other and have interchangeable expressions to encourage storytelling for a well-rounded, educational experience.

The Enchanted Ice Castle set is compatible with all Pinxies building sets for even more fun.

CLAWSOME!:

SRP: $19.99 | 6+ years | Available now on Amazon.com

CLAWSOME! is a retro-cool, unplugged STEM authenticated game of skill, speed and science. Players expertly squeeze the water chamber to direct the diver and open the powerful claws to retrieve the six sunken treasures. Family game night doubles as a classic science experiment since CLAWSOME! demonstrates the principle of buoyancy ( Archimedes ' principle) and the ideal gas law . Cool science aside, CLAWSOME! brings an exciting challenge to players of all ages, with no batteries required.

"The best way to teach is to make whatever you teach fun," said Didier Pietri, President and CEO, Strottman International. "With Gujo Adventure, Pinxies and Clawsome!, kids will have lots of fun while problem-solving, enhancing their creativity and developing motor skills. We want to offer toys that deliver more than just fun to this new generation."

Parents and gift-givers can find more information at GujoAdventure.com and Pinxies.com .

ABOUT STROTTMAN INTERNATIONAL

Strottman International is a creative-led toy and animation company, excelling at providing our partners with the right products and experiences for their kid and family customers. We are committed to creating exciting brands through the power of great storytelling. In our 35 years, we have designed and manufactured more than 3.5 billion toys for both retail and some of the largest global brands, all with a flawless safety record. For more information, visit Strottman.com .

