Lulla Doll By RoRo Introduces New Doll Offerings With Advanced Sound And Sleep Technology

The science-backed Lulla Doll was born when an Icelandic mother, Eyrún Eggertsdóttir, was confronted with a problem that had yet to be solved; her close friend had a baby girl prematurely and was forced to leave her in isolation. Lulla Doll was created as a solution to this widely felt need, to give comfort to both caregivers and their children when they cannot be together. Created with a team of expert doctors, midwifes, nurses, biomedical engineers and designers, Lulla Doll plays a real life recording of breathing and heartbeat of a human caregiver and transfers the scent of the caregiver into its fabric before being tucked in with the child; mimicking co-sleeping and human contact.

Since its conception in 2011, the Lulla Doll has become one of the most sought-after child sleep aids on the market. "Our new Lulla Doll collection is a culmination of our commitment to well-being and better sleep for children and their parents," said Eyrún Eggertsdóttir, Founder of Lulla Doll. "We are constantly researching and developing new ideas with the goal of improving the lives of children and their caregivers everywhere. We are excited to see how the new styles contribute to the already amazing response we've received from consumers."

The new collection incorporates enhanced sound technology powered by two AA battery with an extended play range of 12 hours instead of the original eight; in addition to an adjustable volume with higher sound quality allowing babies to sleep better for longer. Lulla Doll's iconic heart lives on in the new collection, the newest iteration in the Lulla Doll series is more durable, softer and equally as safe for machine-washing. Suitable for newborn babies up to pre-schoolers, Lulla Doll is equipped with attachment straps as having loose items in a crib with a newborn is not always recommended.

The touch and feel of Lulla Doll are integral design elements as the doll is meant to replicate the embrace and closeness of a loved one. While there is no substitute for a loving parent, Lulla Doll acts as a companion when children and their caregivers are apart. By placing a real-life recording of the breathing and heartbeat of an Icelandic Kundalini yoga teacher and mother of four inside the doll, the human "Ujjayi" breathing technique and heartbeat sounds create a calming effect and work in conjunction with the doll's ultra-soft, scent-absorbing fabric to replicate not only the feel, but also the scent of a loved one.

Lulla's unique design is based on scientific research that shows how closeness, and especially the sounds of heartbeat and breathing, can improve sleep, well-being and safety. The positive effects of closeness suggested by multiple scientific research are longer periods of uninterrupted sleep, healthier sleeping patterns, more stable heartbeat and breathing rhythm, reduced chances of apnea and SIDS, increased well-being and lowered stress. Infants depend on proximity and contact with their caregivers. One main reason for this being the immaturity of their cardio-respiratory systems. Closeness promotes efficient functioning of all the infant's immature organs and the central nervous system in general according to some of the foremost leading experts in co-sleeping. As more and more caregivers recognize the growing need for a safe and effective sleep aid for their babies, the Lulla Doll continues to rise in popularity and is now recognized on a global scale as a science-backed miracle in the realm of children's sleep habits.

About Lulla Doll by RoRo

Awarded "Best Sleep Solution" in 2018 by the Loved By Parents Awards, Lulla Doll by RoRo is a sleep-companion backed my science. The name RoRo originates from the Icelandic word "ró," which means calmness, stillness or peace. RoRo is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and was founded by an Icelandic mother, Eyrún Eggertsdóttir. The concept of Lulla Doll was born when a close friend of Eyrún gave birth to her baby girl prematurely and was forced to leave her alone in the hospital. Built with a team of expert doctors, midwifes, nurses, biomedical engineers and designers, Lulla Doll's purpose is to replicate a caregiver's closeness by mimicking a caregiver's sound through technology. Lulla Doll is a sleep companion for preemies, babies and kids who can benefit from added comfort and support with sleep. The first production of Lulla Doll was funded through the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and sold out globally within weeks of its release since news spread of success stories with the Lulla Doll. Now, Lulla Doll is sold in 70 countries around the world and online. RoRo has seen exponential three digit growth since 2017 and the company's infrastructure has tripled in size since releasing their second production wave in the Fall of 2016. Lulla Doll is machine washable and is powered by two AA batteries.

