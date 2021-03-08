Lulu's Express Joins Mammoth Holdings

ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator, has acquired Lulu's Express ("Lulu's"), a six unit express conveyor car wash operator in Georgia and South Carolina. Lulu's founders, Carlos Marban and Robert Black, made significant equity investments in Mammoth.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder and CEO, explained, "Lulu's is a great fit for Mammoth and extends our network of washes across I-20 into South Carolina." He added, "Lulu's is a leading car wash provider in its market, and we are looking forward to continuing to develop this region to better serve our customers."

Robert Black, Lulu's co-founder, stated, "I had heard great things about Mammoth's team which has many former owners like Carlos [Marban] and me." Black continued, "They know what it's like to sell something you've put your heart and soul into, and the wonderful experience they've had being part of Mammoth assured us we were making the right decision."

"We are excited about joining Mammoth," co-founder Carlos Marban added. "We know they'll take great care of our customers and employees and continue to give us pride in what we built."

Amplify Car Wash Advisors advised Lulu's on the transaction. Jeff Pavone, Amplify's founder, stated, "It was a pleasure working with Mammoth. They did everything they promised to do, were flexible when we needed it, and treated our clients and us with respect from start to finish."

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 8th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, PitStop, and now Lulu's among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 53 conveyor car washes under the Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Lulu's

Lulu's operates express conveyor car washes in Augusta, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina. Lulu's was founded by Carlos Marban and Robert Black in 2005. To learn more, please visit a Lulu's location or see us online at: https://luluscarwash.com/.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC™ is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

About Amplify Car Wash Advisors

Amplify Car Wash Advisors is a full-service car wash advisory firm founded by industry veterans, Jeff Pavone and Bill Martin to guide sellers through critical business decisions including mergers and acquisitions & capital advisory. For more information, please visit www.amplifywash.com.

