Luma Goods Co. Joins Eco-Friendly Toy Movement With Rock & Roller, a 3-in-1 Rocker That Grows With Toddlers

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Goods Co. today announced the Kickstarter campaign launch of its innovative Rock & Roller, an eco-friendly 3-in-1 rocker, walker and roller that grows with toddlers.

The Rock & Roller's unique, patent-pending design allows it to quickly flip between rocker and roller mode, extending the use of the rocker for toddlers between ages 9 months all the way up to 4 years.

Luma Goods Co.

"In an age where kids outgrow plastic toys within weeks, we need to make products that are versatile and eco-friendly enough to last much longer," says Dzuy Linh, creator of Luma Rock & Roller. "That's why we created a rocker that can convert to a roller in seconds and we craft it from durable, long-lasting wood. It's something you'll want to pass down to the next generation."

Luma Rock & Roller offers many benefits including developing gross motor and balancing skills, space-saving design that replaces multiple products at once and handcrafted quality that will last.

Luma Rock & Roller's Kickstarter campaign has a goal of $10,000 and is offering reward packages with 25-40 percent discounts.

For more information, visit lumarocker.com.

About Luma Goods Company LLC:

Luma Goods Company LLC, based in Los Angeles, California, was founded in 2019 by designer, former software engineer, full-time inventor and father of two, Dzuy Linh. The company creates multi-functional toys and furniture for kids with an emphasis on eco-friendly, handmade craftsmanship.

