Luma Health and Azara Healthcare Partner to Support FQHCs Keeping Their Communities Healthy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health and Azara Healthcare today announce a best-in-class technology partnership, combining Luma Health's patient journey platform and Azara Healthcare's population health data reporting and analytics. The combined platforms will help providers close care gaps for more patients and help keep them healthier. Together, Luma Health and Azara Healthcare also welcome the first federally qualified health center to use both platforms to care for its community.

"Teaming up with Azara Healthcare means that our shared customers have the insights and the automated actions required to find the patients who need care and reach out to them wherever they are," said Aditya Bansod, Luma Health's co-founder and CTO. "This partnership is an innovative way of achieving our shared goal of making it easier for providers to reach patients."

Azara Healthcare's data-driven population health analytics and Luma Health's text-first patient journey solution are a powerful pairing for health systems and FQHCs focused on closing care gaps and meeting quality measures. Azara DRVS (Data Reporting and Visualization System) users can engage patients through pre-configured "Set it and Forget it" programs that automatically initiate patient contact via Luma Health text message or automated call, track response and follow-up actions, adjust outreach efforts and quantify results. Both platforms integrate seamlessly with leading EHRs to inform the longitudinal picture of a patient's care.

"We are very pleased to be working with Luma Health," said Jeff Brandes, Azara's President and CEO. "The integration of Luma's powerful patient journey platform with Azara DRVS now allows our clients to easily launch targeted campaigns based on our analytics, then monitor and track the efficacy of each outreach program. This is a large leap forward in capability for DRVS users."

At Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center (ANHC), providers will have a one-click workflow to translate Azara data into a Luma Health text message broadcast to help close patient care gaps. Bringing Luma Health and Azara together will build on the success ANHC has seen using Luma Health as part of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by bringing more patients in for follow-up care.

"As more patients continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, we're focused on making sure we're keeping them healthy beyond their vaccinations by reaching out and connecting with them on all of their health needs," said Jason Korlaske, Director of Practice Management at ANHC. "Between Luma Health and Azara Healthcare, we have an incredible set of tools to make this easy, so that we can focus on our patients."

