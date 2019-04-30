LUMA Hotel Times Square Launches Limited Time Summer Offer

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMA Hotel Times Square is thrilled to launch their "Light Up Your Summer" limited time offer bookable from today until Sunday, May 12, 2019. When traveling during the months of July and August 2019, guests can take advantage of all that New York City has available while also saving 12% on 1+ night stays, 18% on 3+ night stays, or 25% on stays of 6 nights or more. For reservations, please visit https://www.lumahotels.com/special-offers/summer.

Included in the offer, guests will also enjoy a daily glass of sangria from Ortzi, lightning fast WiFi, in-room Nespresso coffee, luxury linens and bathrobes by Frette, ETRO Italian bath and body products, evening turndown service, ultramodern Smart TVs, and access to the nearby Blink Fitness.

LUMA's independent spirit shines through with modern intuitive services and unique guest amenities such as Manhattan's first robot butler, Alina. The hotel's central location in midtown Manhattan, only steps away from Times Square and Bryant Park, make it an ideal choice for accommodations for both business and leisure travelers. Guests will enjoy proximity to timeless landmarks and attractions including Rockefeller Center, Broadway theaters, Macy's Herald Square and shopping along 5th Avenue.

For more information about LUMA, please visit https://www.lumahotels.com/.

*Terms and Conditions: New bookings only. Cannot be combined with other offers. Restrictions may apply.

