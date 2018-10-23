Lumber Liquidators Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TOANO, Va., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2018 increased $13.3 million, or 5.2%, to $270.5 million from $257.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. Net sales in comparable stores increased $5.3 million, or 2.1%, driven by the expansion of installation services, whose sale in comparable stores was up 39%, which more than offset a 1.3% decline in merchandise sales. The comparable store growth reflected a 5.5% increase in average sale, driven by both higher attachment of installation to the sale, and increased mix of pro customers that have larger purchases, and was partially offset by a 3.4% decrease in the number of transactions. Net sales in non-comparable stores increased $8.0 million. The Company opened three new stores during the third quarter of 2018, bringing the total store count to 409 as of September 30, 2018.

Gross profit increased $8 million, or 8.6%, in the third quarter of 2018 to $100.7 million from $92.7 million in the comparable period in 2017. Gross margin increased to 37.2% in the third quarter of 2018 from 36.0% in the third quarter of 2017. Gross margin was favorably impacted by revisions to antidumping rates during the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the items shown in the attached supplemental schedule, Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 36.2% and 36.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. This increase of 20 basis points from 2017 was due to a higher mix of manufactured products, particularly engineered vinyl plank, which carry above-average gross margins and reduced promotional activity, both of which were partially offset by increased transportation costs as well as an increased mix of installation and delivery services, which carry lower gross margins than merchandise.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased $16 million, or 14.5%, in the third quarter of 2018 to $94 million from $110 million in the comparable period in 2017. The decrease in SG&A was attributable to the absence of the $18 million accrual in the third quarter of 2017 in connection with the MDL and Abrasion MDL and other legacy legal expenses. These items are shown in the table below. Excluding the items shown in the attached supplemental schedule, Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure) increased $1.7 million, or 1.9%, primarily as a result of a $1 million increase in occupancy costs reflecting 22 more stores than a year ago, and modest increases in promotional financing and legal fees, offset by a $0.7 million reduction in advertising.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $6.7 million compared to an operating loss of $17.3 million in the comparable period in 2017. Excluding the items shown in the attached supplemental schedule, Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.6 million, or 3.3% of sales in 2018, compared to $5.1 million, or 2.0% of sales, in 2017.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $5.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $18.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Excluding unusual items, Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $7.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $3.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

At September 30, 2018, the Company had approximately $114 million in liquidity, comprised of cash and cash equivalents and availability under its revolving credit facility. The Company had $43 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility at September 30, 2018, compared to $15 million at December 31, 2017.

Dennis Knowles, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the third quarter, we grew revenue and were pleased with gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage, all of which contributed to our fifth consecutive quarter of Adjusted Net Income. We continued our growth in installation sales and, after opening three new stores in the third quarter, we are on target to open 22 new stores in 2018. We are pleased with the development of our management team and recent additions to both our digital and sourcing capabilities. We are confident that our team is well-positioned to drive our business and digital strategy going forward."

2018 Outlook

The Company updated its full-year 2018 expectations as follows:

Previous Current Total revenue growth Mid to upper

single digits Mid single

digits Comp store sales growth Mid-single

digits 2.5% - 3.5% Adjusted operating margin* 2% - 3% 1.6 - 2.0% Store openings 20 - 25 22 Capital spending $15 - $20

million $14 - $16

million *Defined in table below, excludes legacy legal and other significant unusual items.

Tariffs

The Company sources approximately 45% of its products from China. Virtually all of these products had a 10% tariff imposed upon them effective September 24, 2018 and many of these products are at risk to have tariffs increased to 25% as of January 1, 2019. The Company has several approaches to address this situation including adjusting its pricing, partnering with current vendors to lower costs, and altering its supply chain to source the same or similar products from other countries at lower costs. The Company continues to monitor market pricing and promotional strategies to inform and guide its decisions. As the Company examines each product, it employs one or more of the above approaches in an effort to mitigate the impacts of these tariffs.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on October 30, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9039 or (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through November 6, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and entering pin number 13683365. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LumberLiquidators.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted Gross Profit; (ii) Adjusted Gross Margin as a percentage of sales; (iii) Adjusted SG&A; (iv) Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales; (v) Adjusted Operating Income; (vi) Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of sales; (vii) Adjusted Net Income and (viii) Adjusted Net Income per Share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies. The Adjusted Operating Profit margin items guidance cannot be reconciled to GAAP guidance without unreasonable effort because we are unable to accurately forecast the impact of legacy legal and unusual items on operating profit.

The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance, which include regulatory and legal settlements and associated legal and operating costs, changes in antidumping and countervailing duties, as such items are outside the control of the Company or are due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash nature.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 11,831 $ 19,938 Merchandise Inventories 304,665 262,280 Prepaid Expenses 7,809 9,108 Other Current Assets 12,143 6,670 Total Current Assets 336,448 297,996 Property and Equipment, net 93,470 100,491 Goodwill 9,693 9,693 Other Assets 3,624 2,615 Total Assets $ 443,235 $ 410,795 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 64,387 $ 67,676 Customer Deposits and Store Credits 43,513 38,546 Accrued Compensation 8,447 12,101 Sales and Income Tax Liabilities 4,544 4,273 Accrual for Multidistrict Litigations ("MDL") and Related Laminate Matters 37,657 36,960 Other Current Liabilities 19,330 18,605 Total Current Liabilities 177,878 178,161 Other Long-Term Liabilities 18,850 19,787 Revolving Credit Facility 43,000 15,000 Total Liabilities 239,728 212,948 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 35,000 shares authorized; 31,569 and

31,397 shares issued and 28,620 and 28,490 shares outstanding, respectively) 32 31 Treasury Stock, at cost (2,949 and 2,907 shares, respectively) (141,808) (140,875) Additional Paid-in Capital 212,760 208,629 Retained Earnings 133,711 131,214 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss ("AOCL") (1,188) (1,152) Total Stockholders' Equity 203,507 197,847 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 443,235 $ 410,795

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Sales Net Merchandise Sales $ 236,380 $ 232,830 $ 721,822 $ 704,703 Net Services Sales 34,089 24,355 93,893 64,371 Total Net Sales 270,469 257,185 815,715 769,074 Cost of Sales Cost of Merchandise Sold 144,490 146,458 449,508 442,742 Cost of Services Sold 25,297 18,041 69,243 49,391 Total Cost of Sales 169,787 164,499 518,751 492,133 Gross Profit 100,682 92,686 296,964 276,941 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 93,987 109,962 292,628 314,512 Operating Income (Loss) 6,695 (17,276) 4,336 (37,571) Other Expense 547 377 1,214 1,405 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 6,148 (17,653) 3,122 (38,976) Income Tax Expense 225 1,262 625 1,836 Net Income (Loss) $ 5,923 $ (18,915) $ 2,497 $ (40,812) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share—Basic $ 0.21 $ (0.66) $ 0.09 $ (1.44) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.66) $ 0.09 $ (1.44) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 28,602 28,454 28,552 28,380 Diluted 28,757 28,454 28,769 28,380

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ 2,497 $ (40,812) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss): Depreciation and Amortization 14,042 13,038 Stock-based Compensation Expense 3,131 3,563 Impairment and Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets 1,812 1,491 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Merchandise Inventories (44,450) 48,277 Accounts Payable (3,196) (78,861) Customer Deposits and Store Credits 5,079 7,288 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,153 33,144 Accrual for MDL and Related Laminate Matters 2,951 36,000 Other Assets and Liabilities (8,848) (1,882) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities (25,829) 21,246 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of Property and Equipment (10,651) (5,514) Other Investing Activities 553 819 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (10,098) (4,695) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility 37,000 35,000 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (9,000) (43,000) Payments on Capital Lease Obligations — (351) Payments on Financed Insurance Obligations (612) (367) Other Financing Activities (163) (18) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 27,225 (8,736) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash and Cash Equivalents 595 771 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (8,107) 8,586 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 19,938 10,271 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 11,831 $ 18,857 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating and financing activities: Financed Insurance Premiums $ — $ 1,346

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except percentages) Items impacting gross margin with comparisons to the prior-year periods include: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ % of

Sales $ % of

Sales $ % of

Sales $ % of

Sales (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Gross Profit/Margin, as reported (GAAP) $ 100,682 37.2% $ 92,686 36.0% $ 296,964 36.4% $ 276,941 36.0% Antidumping Income 1 (2,822) (1.0)% — — (4,948) (0.6)% (2,797) (0.4)% Indoor Air Quality Testing Program Income 2 — — — — — — (993) (0.1)% Total (2,822) (1.0)% — — (4,948) (0.6)% (3,790) (0.5)% Adjusted Gross Profit/Margin, (a non-GAAP

measure) $ 97,860 36.2% $ 92,686 36.0% $ 292,016 35.8% $ 273,151 35.5% 1 The Company recognized countervailing and antidumping income of $2.8 million and $4.9 million associated with applicable prior-year shipments of engineered hardwood from China for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, and $2.8 million of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. 2 In the second quarter 2017, the Company reduced the reserve that had been established in a prior period for estimated costs to be incurred related to its indoor air quality testing program by approximately $1 million. This reserve was recorded in other current liabilities in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. Items impacting SG&A with comparisons to the prior-year periods include: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales $ % of Sales (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) SG&A, as reported (GAAP) $ 93,987 34.7% $ 109,962 42.8% $ 292,628 35.9% $ 314,512 40.9% Accrual for MDLs and Related Laminate Matters 1 — — 18,000 7.0% 2,951 0.4% 36,000 4.7% Legal and Professional Fees 2 2,991 1.1% 2,940 1.1% 9,382 1.2% 8,874 1.2% All Other 3 1,769 0.7% 1,459 0.6% 1,769 0.2% 1,459 0.1% Sub-Total Items above 4,760 1.8% 22,399 8.7% 14,102 1.8% 46,333 6.0% Adjusted SG&A, (a non-GAAP measure) $ 89,227 32.9% $ 87,563 34.1% $ 278,526 34.1% $ 268,179 34.9% 1 This amount represents the charge to earnings in 2017 related to the Formaldehyde MDL and Abrasion MDL settlements and charges for certain Related Laminate Matters in 2018, which is described more fully in Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements. 2 Represents charges to earnings related to the Company's defense of certain significant legal actions during the period. This does not include all legal costs incurred by the Company. 3 All Other in 2018 represents an impairment of certain assets related to the Company's decision to exit the finishing business; in 2017, All Other represents an impairment of certain assets related to a vertical integration initiative the Company has discontinued.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Items impacting operating income (loss) with comparisons to the prior-year periods include: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 $ % of

Sales $ % of

Sales $ % of

Sales $ % of

Sales (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Operating Income (Loss), as reported (GAAP) $ 6,695 2.5% $ (17,276) (6.7)% $ 4,336 0.5% $ (37,571) (4.9)% Gross Margin Items: Antidumping Income 1 (2,822) (1.0)% — — (4,948) (0.6)% (2,797) (0.4)% Indoor Air Quality Testing Program Income 2 — — — — — — (993) (0.1)% Gross Margin Subtotal (2,822) (1.0)% — — (4,948) (0.6)% (3,790) (0.5)% SG&A Items: Accrual for MDLs and Related Laminate Matters 3 — — 18,000 7.0% 2,951 0.4% 36,000 4.7% Legal and Professional Fees 4 2,991 1.1% 2,940 1.1% 9,382 1.2% 8,874 1.2% All Other 5 1,769 0.7% 1,459 0.6% 1,769 0.2% 1,459 0.1% SG&A Subtotal 4,760 1.8% 22,399 8.7% 14,102 1.8% 46,333 6.0% Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure) $ 8,633 3.3% $ 5,123 2.0% $ 13,490 1.7% $ 4,972 0.6% 1,2 See the Gross Margin section above for more detailed explanations of these individual items. 3,4,5 See the SG&A section above for more detailed explanations of these individual items.

Items impacting net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share with comparisons to the prior-year periods include:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Income (Loss) $ 5,923 $ (18,915) $ 2,497 $ (40,812) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $ 0.21 $ (0.66) $ 0.09 $ (1.44) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted: 28,757 28,454 28,769 28,380 Gross Margin Items: Antidumping Income1 $ (2,822) $ — $ (4,948) $ (2,797) Indoor Air Quality Testing Program Income2 — — — (993) Gross Margin Subtotal (2,822) — (4,948) (3,790) SG&A Items: Accrual for MDLs and Related Laminate Matters3 — 18,000 2,951 36,000 Legal and Professional Fees4 2,991 2,940 9,382 8,874 All Other5 1,769 1,459 1,769 1,459 SG&A Subtotal 4,760 22,399 14,102 46,333 Tax Impact of Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)6 — — — — Adjusted Net Income (a non-GAAP measure) $ 7,861 $ 3,484 $ 11,651 $ 1,731 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share (a non-GAAP

measure) $ 0.27 $ 0.12 $ 0.41 $ 0.06 1,2 See the Gross Margin section above for more detailed explanations of these individual items. 3,4, 5 See the SG&A section above for more detailed explanations of these individual items. 6 The Company considered the tax impact related to the pre-tax adjustments above. The Company has a full valuation allowance recorded against its net deferred tax assets, which effectively offsets its federal taxes. Therefore, the Company did not identify any tax impact due to these adjustments.

