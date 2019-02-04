Lume Cube AIR Video Conference Lighting Kit Now Available At Select Apple Stores Worldwide

"On the heels of the AIR VC launch earlier this month at CES, we are excited to announce customers can now purchase the kit at Apple.com and select Apple Stores worldwide," said Riley Stricklin, co-founder at Lume Cube. "No matter what smart device you use, the AIR VC ensures you look your best on camera and have the best overall video experience in any environment."

The Lume Cube AIR VC is the all-in-one portable lighting solution for all forms of video communication, both professional and personal. The Lume Cube AIR represents the optimal combination of size, power, durability, and light-quality, while the suction cup mount is easily and safely mountable to any smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop computer and more.

The Lume Cube AIR VC features include:

Compact, Portable & Adjustable – The Lume Cube AIR VC is designed to take up minimal space and keep a low profile when mounted to any device. At a weight of only two ounces with dimensions of 1.6" x 1.6" x 1.1", the AIR is the smallest "on-the-go" light of its kind and with the suction cup mount, it makes for a versatile lighting solution and go-to lifestyle application.

Powerful & Unmatched Light-Quality – Lighting is an essential part of looking your best on camera or video. The Lume Cube AIR is packed with the best LED specs for its size with a CRI rating of +/- 90, a 5700K daylight balanced color temperature, 400 LUX at 1M power and a 60-degree beam angle.

Custom Fresnel Lens – The custom designed lens provides additional LUX for balanced light output, and 270 refraction points allow for a smooth falloff, sharp clean shadows and zero hotspots.

Multi-Device Compatibility – With the included suction cup mount, the Lume Cube AIR VC allows for easy mounting to a wide variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. This eliminates the need for separate mounting accessories and allows for more content and video time.

Battery Life, Bluetooth/App Control & Waterproof – Created with an internal battery, the Lume Cube AIR can be used while charging via USB. From the Lume-X iOS or Android app, users have the ability to control brightness, light mode, strobe speeds, battery levels, and more. The Bluetooth functionality also allows for a seamless connection and fast adjustment of any lighting set-up, making video chatting or live streaming easier than ever before.

In-Box Accessories – The Lume Cube AIR VC comes equipped with a White Diffuser and Warming Diffuser to get the best "on-air" professional look. Both diffusers help users match skin tones, color match any surrounding lights, and soften the light being emitted by the AIR.

For more information on the new Lume Cube AIR VC and other Lume Cube lighting solutions, visit www.lumecube.com.

ABOUT LUME CUBE

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., Lume Cube manufactures the world's most versatile lights for content creators offering multiple lighting options and accessories for photography, video, drone and smartphone use. Available at Best Buy and Apple stores nationwide, Lume Cube is the essential tool for casual and professional creatives looking to capture epic photos and videos in every environment.

