Lumen and Itential Team Up to Offer Automation Through Lumen Network Consulting Services

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent study by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), nine in 10 global IT decision makers surveyed said the seamless integration of applications and their network is a top priority. The Lumen Platform delivers this for next-generation applications and data through its network, edge compute and security services. To help customers with the necessary expertise to achieve these outcomes, Lumen announced today it's teaming with Itential®, the leader in intelligent automation for multi-domain networks, to offer their Automation Platform as part of Lumen Network Consulting Services.

"A digital business gets value from data. The Lumen technology Platform acquires, analyzes and acts on that data," said Paul Savill, Lumen senior vice president of enterprise product management. "Lumen and Itential help enterprise customers use automation to eliminate human errors, intelligently repair disruptions and control the actions they want to make, all without the need for manual intervention. We're redefining the customer experience."

Large and mid-sized enterprises in financial services, banking, healthcare and manufacturing can benefit from Lumen consulting and managed services coupled with an automation platform. Allowing automation to control the network in place of manual intervention, increases accuracy and creates a more intelligent, resilient and self-healing network. Lumen works with customers to understand their objectives and goals to help ensure they receive the desired benefits from an automation platform.

"Together, Itential and Lumen can deliver network automation across physical, virtual and cloud networks, helping businesses be more productive and efficient," said Josh Shipman, SVP Sales at Itential. "Itential's automation platform supports Lumen Network Consulting Services by providing on-demand services that allow Lumen customers to quickly respond to their changing business needs."

Lumen Technology Consulting is a key service in the company's portfolio surrounding network, edge, cloud and data center offerings. The consulting service links business requirements to technology solutions, while striving to meet business, technology and operational objectives through project completion.

Learn more about Lumen consulting services here: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/managed-it-services/strategy-systems-and-technology.html

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about Lumen's network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

About Itential

Itential provides powerful network automation software to companies worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to enterprises of all sizes. We are committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next generation, agile network operations. We are exclusively focused on delivering network automation solutions that help our customers realize their vision of digital transformation. Our solutions leverage the latest thinking, open standards, open architectures, partners and best practices to drive network operations and maximize the impact of automation. Learn more at www.itential.com

