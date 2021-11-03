Lumen Technologies reports third quarter 2021 results

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) reported results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.

"Lumen delivered solid free cash flow, and we are pleased with our improved sequential revenue trend," said Jeff Storey, president and CEO of Lumen. "As an organization, we could not be more excited about the future of our company as we drive towards growth with an optimized asset portfolio, strong demand for the Lumen Platform, and our significant and unique Quantum Fiber opportunity."

Total revenue was $4.887 billion for the third quarter 2021, compared to $5.167 billion for the third quarter 2020.

Financial Results

Metric Third

Quarter Third

Quarter ($ in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 International and Global Accounts $ 1,019

1,013

Large Enterprise 932

990

Mid-Market Enterprise 666

737

Wholesale 891

958

Business Segment Revenue 3,508

3,698

Mass Markets Segment Revenue 1,379

1,469

Total Revenue $ 4,887

5,167

Cost of Services and Products 2,151

2,236

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 654

850

Share-based Compensation Expenses 27

31

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2,109

2,112

Adjusted EBITDA, Excluding Special Items(1)(2) 2,078

2,132

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 43.2 % 40.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Excluding Special Items(1)(2) 42.5 % 41.3 % Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,730

1,794

Capital Expenditures 690

988

Unlevered Cash Flow(1) 1,440

1,229

Unlevered Cash Flow, Excluding Cash Special Items(1)(3) 1,472

1,302

Free Cash Flow(1) 1,040

806

Free Cash Flow, Excluding Cash Special Items(1)(3) 1,072

879

Net Income(4) 544

366

Net Income, Excluding Special Items(1)(4)(5) 521

384

Net Income per Common Share - Diluted 0.51

0.34

Net Income per Common Share - Diluted, Excluding Special Items(1)(4)(5) 0.49

0.35

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) - Diluted 1,069.2

1,085.7







(1) See the attached schedules for definitions of non-GAAP metrics, reconciliations to GAAP figures and further explanations of the adjustments referred to in notes 2, 3 and 4. (2) Excludes Special Items in the amounts of (i) $(31) million for the third quarter of 2021, and (ii) $20 million for the third quarter of 2020. (3) Excludes cash paid for Special Items of (i) $32 million for the third quarter of 2021, and (ii) $73 million for the third quarter of 2020. (4) Effective with the designation of our Latin American operations and our 20-state ILEC operations as held for sale on July 25, 2021 and Aug. 3, 2021, respectively, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of finite-lived intangible assets and right-of-use assets are not recorded while these assets are classified as held for sale. We estimate that we would have recorded an additional $107 million of depreciation, intangible amortization, and amortization of right-of use assets for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 if our Latin American and 20-state ILEC businesses did not meet the held for sale criteria. (5) Excludes Special Items (net of the income tax effect thereof) in the amounts of (i) $(23) for the third quarter of 2021, and (ii) $18 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue Third

Quarter Second

Quarter QoQ

Percent Third

Quarter YoY

Percent ($ in millions) 2021 2021 Change 2020 Change By Business Sales Channel









International and Global Accounts $ 1,019

1,004

1% 1,013

1% Large Enterprise 932

931

—% 990

(6)% Mid-Market Enterprise 666

682

(2)% 737

(10)% Wholesale 891

905

(2)% 958

(7)% Business Segment Revenue 3,508

3,522

—% 3,698

(5)% Mass Markets Segment Revenue 1,379

1,402

(2)% 1,469

(6)% Total Revenue $ 4,887

4,924

(1)% 5,167

(5)%

Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow, excluding Special Items, was $1.072 billion in the third quarter 2021, compared to $879 million in the third quarter 2020.

As of Sept. 30, 2021, Lumen had cash and cash equivalents of $635 million.

On Oct. 5, 2021, we completed our $1.0 billion August 2021 stock repurchase program, repurchasing a total of 80.9 million shares for an average purchase price of $12.36 per share.

2021 Outlook

The company updated its full-year 2021 financial outlook which is detailed below:

2021 Metric (1)(2) Current Outlook(3) Previous Outlook(4) Adjusted EBITDA (excluding Special Items) $8.4 to $8.6 billion $8.4 to $8.6 billion Free Cash Flow (excluding Special Items) $3.6 to $3.8 billion $3.1 to $3.3 billion Net Cash Interest $1.475 to $1.525 billion $1.525 to $1.575 billion GAAP Interest Expense $1.550 billion $1.550 billion Dividends $1.1 billion $1.1 billion Capital Expenditures $2.8 to $3.0 billion $3.2 to $3.5 billion Depreciation and Amortization $3.9 to $4.1 billion $4.2 to $4.4 billion Share-based Compensation Expenses ~$150 million ~$200 million Cash Income Taxes $100 million $100 million Full Year Effective Income Tax Rate ~25% ~27%





(1) For definitions of non-GAAP metrics and reconciliations to GAAP figures, see the attached schedules and our Investor Relations website. (2) Outlook measures in this chart and the accompanying schedules (i) exclude the effects of Special Items, future changes in our operating or capital allocation plans, unforeseen changes in regulation, laws or litigation, and other unforeseen events or circumstances impacting our financial performance and (ii) speak only as of Nov. 3, 2021. See "Forward-Looking Statements". (3) Current outlook measures include accounting impacts of assets and liabilities held for sale. (4) Refers to full-year 2021 financial outlook provided on Aug. 3, 2021

Investor Call

Lumen's management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today, Nov. 3, 2021. The conference call will be streamed live over the Lumen website at ir.lumen.com. Additional information regarding third quarter 2021 results, including the presentation materials management will review during the conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations website prior to the call. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1201 (International).

A telephone replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, 2021, and ending Feb. 1, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 21998240. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on our website beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, 2021, and ending Feb. 1, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

About Lumen

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation to GAAP

This release includes certain historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Cash Flow, and adjustments to GAAP and non-GAAP measures to exclude the effect of Special Items. In addition to providing key metrics for management to evaluate the company's performance, we believe these measurements assist investors in their understanding of period-to-period operating performance and in identifying historical and prospective trends.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial schedules. Reconciliation of additional non-GAAP historical financial measures that may be discussed during the call described above, along with further descriptions of non-GAAP financial measures, will be available in the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at ir.lumen.com. Non-GAAP measures are not presented to be replacements or alternatives to the GAAP measures, and investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not in substitution for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Lumen may present or calculate its non-GAAP measures differently from other companies.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)



Three months ended

September 30,

Increase /

(decrease)

Nine months ended

September 30,

Increase /

(decrease)



2021

2020



2021

2020

OPERATING REVENUE

$ 4,887



5,167



(5) %

$ 14,840



15,587



(5) % OPERATING EXPENSES























Cost of services and products

2,151



2,236



(4) %

6,402



6,703



(4) % Selling, general and administrative

654



850



(23) %

2,172



2,598



(16) % Depreciation and amortization

951



1,193



(20) %

3,142



3,515



(11) % Total operating expenses

3,756



4,279



(12) %

11,716



12,816



(9) % OPERATING INCOME

1,131



888



27 %

3,124



2,771



13 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME























Interest expense

(377)



(409)



(8) %

(1,150)



(1,272)



(10) % Other income (expense), net

(38)



1



nm



48



(73)



nm

Income tax expense

(172)



(114)



51 %

(497)



(369)



35 % NET INCOME

$ 544



366



49 %

$ 1,525



1,057



44 %

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.51



0.34



50 %

$ 1.42



0.98



45 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.51



0.34



50 %

$ 1.41



0.98



44 %

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING























Basic

1,062,084



1,080,505



(2) %

1,077,106



1,078,672



— % Diluted

1,069,157



1,085,666



(2) %

1,083,879



1,083,368



— % DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.25



0.25



— %

$ 0.75



0.75



— %

Exclude: Special Items(1)

$ (23)



18



nm



$ (8)



121



nm

NET INCOME EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 521



384



36 %

$ 1,517



1,178



29 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 0.49



0.35



40 %

$ 1.40



1.09



28 %

(1) Excludes the Special Items described in the accompanying Non-GAAP Special Items table, net of the income tax effect thereof. nm - Percentages greater than 200% and comparisons between positive and negative values are considered not meaningful.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER. 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 635



406

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $117 and $191 1,541



1,962

Assets held for sale 8,682



—

Other 843



808

Total current assets 11,701



3,176

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,027 and $31,596 20,926



26,338

GOODWILL AND OTHER ASSETS





Goodwill 15,987



18,870

Other intangible assets, net 7,160



8,219

Other, net 2,534



2,791

Total goodwill and other assets 25,681



29,880

TOTAL ASSETS $ 58,308



59,394

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,501



2,427

Accounts payable 829



1,134

Accrued expenses and other liabilities





Salaries and benefits 873



1,008

Income and other taxes 280



314

Current operating lease liabilities 389



379

Interest 229



291

Other 284



328

Liabilities held for sale 2,291



—

Current portion of deferred revenue 624



753

Total current liabilities 8,300



6,634

LONG-TERM DEBT 27,260



29,410

DEFERRED CREDITS AND OTHER LIABILITIES





Deferred income taxes, net 3,732



3,342

Benefit plan obligations, net 3,980



4,556

Other 3,853



4,290

Total deferred credits and other liabilities 11,565



12,188

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 1,031



1,097

Additional paid-in capital 19,235



20,909

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,577)



(2,813)

Accumulated deficit (6,506)



(8,031)

Total stockholders' equity 11,183



11,162

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 58,308



59,394



Lumen Technologies, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net Income $ 1,525



1,057

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,142



3,515

Deferred income taxes 431



315

Provision for uncollectible accounts 80



137

Net (gain) loss on early retirement and modification of debt (8)



78

Share-based compensation 89



120

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net (476)



(677)

Retirement benefits (126)



(96)

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 207



287

Other, net 30



106

Net cash provided by operating activities 4,894



4,842

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures (2,052)



(2,971)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets 90



119

Other, net 13



12

Net cash used in investing activities (1,949)



(2,840)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,881



3,257

Payments of long-term debt (2,604)



(6,334)

Net (payments of) proceeds from revolving line of credit (150)



825

Dividends paid (834)



(837)

Repurchases of common stock (909)



—

Other, net (52)



(83)

Net cash used in financing activities (2,668)



(3,172)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 277



(1,170)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 427



1,717

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 704



547









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 635



526

Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale 39



—

Restricted cash 30



21

Total $ 704



547



Lumen Technologies, Inc. OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

















September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020













Operating Metrics











Mass Markets broadband subscribers

4,589



4,666



4,792



















Mass Markets broadband subscribers are customers that purchase broadband connection service through their existing telephone lines, stand-alone telephone lines, or fiber-optic cables. Our methodology for counting our Mass Markets broadband subscribers includes only those lines that we use to provide services to external customers and excludes lines used solely by us and our affiliates. It also excludes unbundled loops and includes stand-alone Mass Markets broadband subscribers. We count lines when we install the service. Other companies may use different methodologies.

Description of Non-GAAP Metrics

Pursuant to Regulation G, the company is hereby providing definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following describes and reconciles those financial measures as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) with those financial measures as adjusted by the items detailed below and presented in the accompanying news release. These calculations are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP. In keeping with its historical financial reporting practices, the company believes that the supplemental presentation of these calculations provides meaningful non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis.

We use the term Special Items as a non-GAAP measure to describe items that impacted a period's statement of operations for which investors may want to give special consideration due to their magnitude, nature or both. We do not call these items non-recurring because, while some are infrequent, others may recur in future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA ($) is defined as net income (loss) from the Statements of Operations before income tax (expense) benefit, total other income (expense), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are relevant and useful metrics to provide to investors, as they are an important part of our internal reporting and are key measures used by Management to evaluate profitability and operating performance of Lumen and to make resource allocation decisions. Management believes such measures are especially important in a capital-intensive industry such as telecommunications. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (and similarly uses these terms excluding Special Items) to compare our performance to that of our competitors and to eliminate certain non-cash and non-operating items in order to consistently measure from period to period our ability to fund capital expenditures, fund growth, service debt and determine bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash stock compensation expense and impairments because of the non-cash nature of these items. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest income, interest expense and income taxes, and in our view constitutes an accrual-based measure that has the effect of excluding period-to-period changes in working capital and shows profitability without regard to the effects of capital or tax structure. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense because these non-cash expenses primarily reflect the impact of historical capital investments, as opposed to the cash impacts of capital expenditures made in recent periods, which may be evaluated through cash flow measures. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes the gain (or loss) on extinguishment and modification of debt and other, net, because these items are not related to the primary operations of Lumen.

There are material limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure, including the difficulty associated with comparing companies that use similar performance measures whose calculations may differ from our calculations. Additionally, this financial measure does not include certain significant items such as interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, the gain (or loss) on extinguishment and modification of debt and net other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (either with or without Special Items) should not be considered a substitute for other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

Unlevered Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, plus cash interest paid and less interest income, all as disclosed in the Statements of Cash Flows or the Statements of Operations. Management believes that Unlevered Cash Flow is a relevant metric to provide to investors, because it reflects the operational performance of Lumen and, measured over time, provides management and investors with a sense of the underlying business' growth pattern and ability to generate cash. Unlevered Cash Flow excludes cash used for acquisitions and debt service and the impact of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents balances.

There are material limitations to using Unlevered Cash Flow to measure our cash performance as it excludes certain material items such as payments on and repurchases of long-term debt, interest income, cash interest expense and cash used to fund acquisitions. Comparisons of our Unlevered Cash Flow to that of some of our competitors may be of limited usefulness since Lumen does not currently pay a significant amount of income taxes due to net operating loss carryforwards, and therefore, currently generates higher cash flow than a comparable business that does pay income taxes. Additionally, this financial measure is subject to variability quarter over quarter as a result of the timing of payments related to accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll and capital expenditures. Unlevered Cash Flow should not be used as a substitute for net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures as disclosed in the Statements of Cash Flows. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a relevant metric to provide to investors, as it is an indicator of our ability to generate cash to service our debt. Free Cash Flow excludes cash used for acquisitions, principal repayments and the impact of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents balances.

There are material limitations to using Free Cash Flow to measure our performance as it excludes certain material items such as principal payments on and repurchases of long-term debt and cash used to fund acquisitions. Comparisons of our Free Cash Flow to that of some of its competitors may be of limited usefulness since Lumen does not currently pay a significant amount of income taxes due to net operating loss carryforwards, and therefore, generates higher cash flow than a comparable business that does pay income taxes. Additionally, this financial measure is subject to variability quarter over quarter as a result of the timing of payments related to interest expense, accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll and capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow should not be used as a substitute for net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Non-GAAP Special Items (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Actual QTD

Actual YTD Special Items Impacting Adjusted EBITDA 3Q21 3Q20

3Q21 3Q20 Consumer and other litigation $ —

2



19

8

Severance —

18



—

62

Transaction and separation costs(1) 9

—



18

—

Real estate transactions(2) (40)

—



(40)

—

Total Special Items impacting Adjusted EBITDA $ (31)

20



(3)

70















Actual QTD

Actual YTD Special Items Impacting Net Income 3Q21 3Q20

3Q21 3Q20 Consumer and other litigation $ —

2



19

8

Loss on sale of business —

8



—

8

(Gain) loss on early debt retirement (3) —

(4)



(8)

82

Severance —

18



—

62

Transaction and separation costs(1) 9

—



18

—

Real estate transactions(2) (40)

—



(40)

—

Total Special Items impacting Net Income (31)

24



(11)

160

Income tax effect of Special Items (4) 8

(6)



3

(39)

Total Special Items impacting Net Income, net of tax $ (23)

18



(8)

121



(1) Transaction and separation costs associated with the proposed sale of our Latin American business to an affiliate of a fund advised by Stonepeak Partners LP for $2.7 billion announced July 26, 2021 and the proposed sale of our ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) assets in 20 states to an affiliate of funds advised by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $7.5 billion announced Aug. 3, 2021, and the evaluation of other potential transactions. (2) Real estate transactions include the (gain) on sale of real estate, net of other impairment or acceleration of costs associated with our real estate rationalization program. (3) There was no early debt retirement, debt modification or debt extinguishment in Q3 2021 or Q2 2021. Gain as a result of $1.1 billion in early debt retirement in Q1 2021. Gain as a result of $2.6 billion in early debt retirement in Q3 2020. Loss as a result of $1.2 billion in net debt early retirement, debt modification, and debt extinguishment in Q2 2020. Loss as a result of $2.4 billion in net early debt retirement, debt modification, and debt extinguishment in Q1 2020. (4) Tax effect calculated using the annualized effective statutory tax rate, excluding any non-recurring discrete items, which was 24.5% for all periods presented.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Non-GAAP Cash Flow Reconciliation (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)

Actual QTD

3Q21 3Q20 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,730

1,794

Capital expenditures (690)

(988)

Free Cash Flow 1,040

806

Cash interest paid 400

426

Interest income —

(3)

Unlevered Cash Flow $ 1,440

$ 1,229







Free Cash Flow $ 1,040

$ 806

Add back: Severance 13

67

Add back: Other Special Items(1) 11

6

Add back: Transaction and separation costs(1) 7

—

Add back: Real estate transactions(1) 1

—

Free Cash Flow excluding cash Special Items $ 1,072

$ 879







Unlevered Cash Flow $ 1,440

$ 1,229

Add back: Severance 13

67

Add back: Other Special Items(1) 11

6

Add back: Transaction and separation costs(1) 7

—

Add back: Real estate transactions(1) 1

—

Unlevered Cash Flow excluding cash Special Items $ 1,472

$ 1,302







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Special Items table for details of the Special Items impacting cash included above.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliation (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)

Actual QTD

3Q21 3Q20 Net income $ 544

366

Income tax expense 172

114

Total other expense, net 415

408

Depreciation and amortization expense 951

1,193

Share-based compensation expense 27

31

Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,109

2,112







Add back: Severance $ —

18

Add back: Other Special Items(1) —

2

Add back: Transaction and separation costs (1) 9

—

Add back: Real estate transactions(1) (40)

—

Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special Items $ 2,078

2,132







Total revenue $ 4,887

5,167







Adjusted EBITDA margin 43.2 % 40.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special Items 42.5 % 41.3 %





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Special Items table for details of the Special Items included above.

Outlook

To enhance the information in our outlook with respect to non-GAAP metrics, we are providing a range for certain GAAP measures that are components of the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics. The provision of these ranges is in no way meant to indicate that Lumen is explicitly or implicitly providing an outlook on those GAAP components of the reconciliation. In order to reconcile the non-GAAP financial metric to GAAP, Lumen has to use ranges for the GAAP components that arithmetically add up to the non-GAAP financial metric. While Lumen believes that it has used reasonable assumptions in connection with developing the outlook for its non-GAAP financial metrics, it fully expects that the ranges used for the GAAP components will vary from actual results. We will consider our outlook of non-GAAP financial metrics to be accurate if the specific non-GAAP metric is met or exceeded, even if the GAAP components of the reconciliation are different from those provided in an earlier reconciliation.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. 2021 OUTLOOK (1) (2) (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)







Adjusted EBITDA Outlook





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021







Range

Low

High Net income $ 1,975



2,325

Income tax expense 500



800

Total other expense 1,650



1,450

Depreciation and amortization expense 4,100



3,900

Share-based compensation expenses 175



125

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,400



$ 8,600

















Free Cash Flow Outlook





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021







Range

Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,400



6,800

Capital expenditures (2,800)



(3,000)

Free Cash Flow $ 3,600



3,800

















(1) For definitions of non-GAAP metrics and reconciliation to GAAP figures, see the above schedules and our Investor Relations website.

(2) Outlook measures in this chart (i) exclude the effects of Special Items, future changes in our operating or capital allocation plans, unforeseen changes in regulation, laws or litigation, and other unforeseen events or circumstances impacting our financial performance and (ii) speak only as of Nov. 3, 2021. See "Forward-Looking Statements".

SOURCE Lumen Technologies