Lumen Technologies to present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Morche, president of strategic enterprise and government markets at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Jan. 6. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on Lumen's Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink Inc.

* The Lumen brand was launched on Sept. 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

