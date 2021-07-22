WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today it recently won a task order to provide secure high-speed connectivity to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

Lumen's high-speed internet and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) solutions will support the communications needs of Army recruiting sites across the U.S. and in U.S. territories.

Lumen wins U.S. Army Recruiting communications contract.

"Our high-speed connectivity will help U.S. Army Recruiting sites attract quality young men and women to serve in our great nation's military force," said Zain Ahmed, regional vice president of Lumen's federal government business. "Lumen is providing modern communications and networking services to this crucial division that we count on to recruit people who are able to deploy, engage and succeed."

The 12-year task order, which has an initial term of one year with 11 one-year options, is worth $52 million and was awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services. It gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

Lumen supplies government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions over its carrier-class fiber network. The company provides the platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

