WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today it recently won a task order to provide secure high-speed connectivity, WiFi, unified communications and managed network services to the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps.

Lumen's connectivity solutions will be delivered via software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and managed security services hosted at the company's federal data centers in support of 20 Navy JAG sites in the continental U.S.

Lumen wins U.S. Navy JAG connectivity contract.

"Our secure high-speed connectivity will empower the Navy JAG Corps to efficiently meet its mission to provide Navy commanders, sailors and their families with legal solutions whenever and wherever required to enable effective naval and joint operations," said Zain Ahmed, regional vice president of Lumen's federal government business.

The 12-year task order, which has an initial term of one year with 11 one-year options, was awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

EIS is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase information technology and telecommunications infrastructure services. It gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

By supplying adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions over its carrier-class fiber network, Lumen provides government agencies with the platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

