Lumenis Announces New Clinical Evidence for BPH Using its Patent-Protected MOSES™ Technology

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications, today announced the release of new clinical evidence of the advantages of lithotripsy treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) using MOSES™ Technology. The data will be presented at a urology meeting this month.

Released by Lumenis two years ago, MOSES Technology is a revolutionary, patent-protected technology that optimizes holmium energy transmission using a unique pulse modulation. Significant clinical evidence highlighting the benefits of MOSES in lithotripsy has demonstrated a 20% reduction in procedure time, 25% improvement in fragmentation efficiency and 60% reduction in stone retropulsion1.

For BPH, MOSES Technology has recently been added to Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), a procedure long recognized as the gold standard treatment for any prostate size, with exceptional long-term durability compared to other minimally invasive options.2,3,4,5 With the addition of MOSES to HoLEP, this superior treatment technique has already demonstrated advantages of shorter procedure time, better hemostasis6,7 and improved tissue separation8 – all of which could potentially shorten the physician learning curve and enable better patient care.

"I have been researching MOSES for BPH and I have found significant improvement in procedure time and hemostasis time," said Dr. Amy E. Krambeck, Professor of Urology at Indiana University. "This clear, measurable clinical value translated into treating more patients each day in my practice and the team and I are grateful for that. With this new technology we have been successful in transitioning the majority of our HoLEP procedures to same day discharge home. I look forward to publishing these results soon."

The advantages of MOSES for lithotripsy and BPH procedures are continuously researched and demonstrated by leading academic institutions worldwide. At the American Urological Association's (AUA) annual meeting, taking place in Chicago, May 3-6, 2019, new clinical data will be presented demonstrating advantages in BPH procedures, particularly in MOSES for HoLEP (MoLEP). These advantages will be showcased in a series of plenary and video sessions by leading international opinion leaders:

Dr. Michael Borofsky of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis ( USA ) – Surgical techniques, tips & tricks for minimally invasive therapies for LUTS (plenary session): Lumenis MOSES Pulse P120H holmium laser enucleation of the prostate

of the ( ) – Surgical techniques, tips & tricks for minimally invasive therapies for LUTS (plenary session): Lumenis MOSES Pulse P120H holmium laser enucleation of the prostate Dr. Nicole Miller of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville ( USA ) – A comparison of traditional holmium and MOSES lasers for prostatic enucleation in a single patient: MoLEP provides for a perceived increase in tissue vaporization and hemostasis

of the Medical Center, ( ) – A comparison of traditional holmium and MOSES lasers for prostatic enucleation in a single patient: MoLEP provides for a perceived increase in tissue vaporization and hemostasis Dr. Marcelino Rivera of Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota (USA) – Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate using MOSES technology in treating benign prostate hyperplasia: MOSES technology for HoLEP is safe when performed as an outpatient procedure with excellent hemostatic potential up to 150 gram prostate volume

of Mayo Clinic, (USA) – Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate using MOSES technology in treating benign prostate hyperplasia: MOSES technology for HoLEP is safe when performed as an outpatient procedure with excellent hemostatic potential up to 150 gram prostate volume Prof. Ivano Vavassori of Ospedale Treviglio-Caravaggio ( Italy ) – MOSES, a new technology for HoLEP: MOSES is able to facilitate the learning curve for beginners due to the better exposure of the surgical plane

In addition to MOSES taking center stage during the AUA, Lumenis will host educational activities including the Laser Lithotripsy Around the World Panel with Dr. Oriol Angerri, Prof. Thomas Knoll and Dr. Richard Batstone: Skill Enhancement Workshops for BPH, flexible ureteroscopy and PCNL; and in-booth presentations with world-renowned urologists featuring the MOSES Technology.

"We are excited to enhance and expand the value of the MOSES Technology for healthcare providers and patients by demonstrating meaningful clinical advantages in BPH procedures," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "Together with our partners in the professional community, we are committed to continuously researching and furthering the benefits of this breakthrough technology and improving the standard of care in urology."

During AUA, attendees will get firsthand experience of the MOSES Technology in the 3600 simulation lab at the Lumenis booth 3211.

