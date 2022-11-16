Lumen's ultra-fast fiber move is massive

Quantum Fiber expanding fiber-fast speeds to millions in U.S. cities

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is aggressively expanding its premier residential and small business fiber internet service, Quantum Fiber, in more than 30 cities and metro areas in the U.S. This expansion delivers millions of new consumers access to the company's existing and growing fiber footprint. Quantum Fiber brings a superior offering of reliable, ultra-fast gigabit speeds critical to today's technology demands, including the recent launch of new, multi-gig speed offers currently available in select locations.

Quantum Fiber is a subscription-based, prepaid, online platform for delivering secure, premier fiber-based connectivity to residents and small businesses.

Leveraging Lumen's vast fiber network, the investment is underway and expected to reach millions of residents and small businesses.

We continue to invest in high-speed broadband and IP network services to meet customers' growing demands for today's technologies and speeds.

We know how important connectivity is to students, families, schools, libraries, and communities and are committed to doing our part to help close the digital divide.

"Quantum Fiber internet is a game-changer. Our massive investment provides the speed, security and reliability residents and small businesses need today and the agility a superior fiber connection brings to meet their future needs," said Maxine Moreau, Lumen president, Mass Markets. "We're incredibly excited to expand our fiber footprint - connecting our customers to what matters most in their lives."

Quantum Fiber empowers today's digital needs and improve lives with the exceptional internet experience customers deserve. Local Quantum Fiber teams are working on expansions in the following cities and surrounding metro areas:

Albuquerque, N.M., Boise, Idaho, Bozeman, Mont., Cheyenne, Wyo., Colorado Springs, Colo., Denver, Colo., Des Moines, Iowa, Fort Meyers, Fla., Las Vegas, Nev., Minneapolis, Minn., Ocala, Fla., Omaha, Neb., Orlando, Fla., Phoenix, Ariz., Portland, Ore., Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Wash., Spokane, Wash., St. Paul, Minn., Tallahassee, Fla., and Tucson, Ariz.

Quantum Fiber is internet service built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on exceptional, secure, fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience, offering:

Gigabit (speeds up to 940 Mbps) and multi-gigabit (up to 8 Gig with limited availability) broadband speeds

99.9% reliability based on network uptime or availability

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

No annual contract, no bundles, no data caps

Whole-home mesh wi-fi, easy installation and user control through an app

100% digital ordering and subscription-based bill

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Services not available everywhere. Business customers only. Lumen may change, cancel or substitute products and services, or vary them by service area at its sole discretion without notice. ©2021 Lumen Technologies. All Rights Reserved.

