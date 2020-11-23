Lument Adds Veteran Originator Eric Baum to Proprietary Capital Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument announced today that Eric T. Baum has joined the firm as a managing director. He will be responsible for originating, underwriting, and closing bridge loans for multifamily and commercial properties that are in transition, preparing them for permanent financing through a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA takeout. Based in Philadelphia, Baum reports to Vic Clark, senior managing director and head of conventional multifamily production.

"One of Lument's strengths is its ability to tap the balance sheet of our parent, ORIX Corporation USA, to create a one-stop, two-step solution for properties that are leasing up or renovating," Clark said. "Eric's extensive experience providing companies with comprehensive financial solutions for their properties will be a significant advantage when structuring similar transactions for our customers."

Arranging bridge financing for investors has been a constant throughout Baum's career. Prior to joining Lument, Baum was a managing director at Resource Real Estate Funding/Exantas Real Estate Funding, where he focused on transitional financing. He earlier spent a decade at Capmark/GMAC, where he was responsible for originating bridge and conduit loans on all property types.

"I am fortunate to join Lument just as it is bringing its legacy firms together under a new, powerful brand," Baum said. "There's an energy and entrepreneurial mindset here that is remarkable, and I am incredibly excited to extend Lument's outstanding range of products to help address my customers' unique business goals."

"Eric is a great addition to our team," said Precilla Torres, senior managing director and head of the Real Estate Investment Strategies Group. "Bringing him on board is another sign of our commitment to deploying the considerable resources of our powerful balance sheet with the goal of helping our clients thrive."

