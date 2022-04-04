Lument Launches Boston Agency Production Office

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument announced today that Managing Director Brian Sykes, an industry veteran who has originated and closed more than $5 billion in multifamily mortgages over the course of a 30-year career, will head the company's new Boston office. Sykes will lead a Boston team responsible for originating Agency loans and proprietary capital for institutional and private multifamily owners. He will report to Vic Clark, senior managing director and head of conventional multifamily production.

Sykes and his team will work extensively with investors and developers across the country, building on the network he developed over the course of his career.

"Given his exceptional record and breadth of agency, HUD/FHA, and balance sheet experience, there is no one better than Brian to help us continue our expansion," Clark said. "Brian brings a high level of enthusiasm to every deal, whether serving an institutional client or a local owner/operator – he is deeply knowledgeable across the whole spectrum of geographies, property types, and funding options."

Sykes will be joined in the Boston office by Jon Wood, also a managing director. Sykes and Wood worked together for almost 10 years at Capital One and at Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage. Over the last five years, Wood participated in building a customized production platform that closed more than $3 billion of agency loans for multifamily and affordable housing clients.

The Boston office will be rounded out by an equally impressive and client-centric team: Tim Smits, director; Mike McNeill, vice president; Mitchell Goldenberg, assistant vice president; and Christine Mahoney, administrative assistant.

"Lument's emphasis on long-term relationships and its growing range of agency and proprietary products makes the firm an ideal fit for us," Sykes said. "We're now positioned to provide clients with tailored solutions that meet their needs today and to continue serving them as they grow and those needs evolve."

"We are incredibly excited about our Boston team," said James Flynn, Lument's CEO. "We have put a great group in place with the products and financial resources needed to provide new levels of responsive service for our customers."

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by OREC Investment Management, LLC, d/b/a Lument Investment Management. OREC Investment Management is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

