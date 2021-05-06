Lument Provides $15.2 Million Fannie Mae Refinance for South Carolina Multifamily Community

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently provided a $15.2 million Fannie Mae conventional multifamily loan for a 176-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Columbia, South Carolina. The property is owned and managed by an experienced sponsor with a multifamily portfolio of approximately 1,121 units throughout the Southeast. Steven Cox, senior managing director in Lument's New York office, led the transaction.

"As usual, Fannie Mae proved to be an extremely beneficial financial solution," said Cox. "Not only does the successful closing refinance existing debt at a low, fixed rate, it does so with a full term interest only period while also providing substantial cash-out proceeds to the sponsor."

The loan features a 10-year term with full term interest only and a nine-and-a-half year yield maintenance period. Chuck Cronin from Axiom Capital Corporation worked as the broker on the transaction.

"The execution with Lument was excellent," Cronin stated. "They are definitely our next choice for future agency executions."

First built in 2000, the community consists of 176 units across 19 two-story buildings. Of the 176 units, 52 are one-bedroom, 104 are two-bedroom, and 30 are three-bedroom units. In addition, the community features a clubhouse, pool, picnic area, dog park, business center and fitness center.

The sponsor has owned the community since it was built and has made substantial investments in capital improvements in recent years. As a result of those successful renovations, the community only needed approximately $500 for immediate repairs during the loan process. With its new Fannie Mae permanent debt structure in place, the community is well positioned to continue to provide quality multifamily housing to Columbia residents for years to come.

