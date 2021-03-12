Lumentum Comments on Notification from Coherent of a Company Superior Proposal

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it has received notice from Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) ("Coherent") of its Board of Directors' determination that an unsolicited acquisition proposal from II–VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) ("II-VI") to acquire Coherent in a cash and stock transaction constitutes a "Company Superior Proposal" as defined in the previously announced amended definitive merger agreement with Lumentum entered into on March 9, 2021 and Coherent's intention to terminate such merger agreement.

Lumentum has until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 to amend its transaction agreement or waive matching rights, and does not expect to make further comments on the matter until that time. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Coherent would be required to pay a $217.6 million termination fee to Lumentum if Coherent terminates the definitive agreement in order to enter into an agreement with II-VI.

Lumentum's Board of Directors continues to recommend the transaction with Coherent to its stockholders.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank is serving as the exclusive financial advisor and sole bookrunner on the committed debt financing to Lumentum and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal advisor.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a major designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

