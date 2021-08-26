Lumentum Commits to a Sustainable Future in its Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today released its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report, covering the company's commitment to a sustainable future and its performance against its sustainability goals. Lumentum corporate social responsibility is built on three main pillars: reducing its impact on the environment, having a positive impact on people, and innovating for breakthrough impacts for its business and the world.

Lumentum has committed to environmental, social, and governance standards that are aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across its value chain. Lumentum is taking on a range of challenges to create a more sustainable future including committing to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, building a diverse and inclusive culture, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with flexibility and support for employees, driving continuous improvement in all areas of its business, and driving breakthrough innovation within the organization.

"Being responsible corporate citizens and being transparent and accountable for our impact to society is very important to Lumentum and its employees in our mission to create a brighter future," said President and CEO, Alan Lowe. "This report details our ingrained philosophy of doing what is right to improve the world by measuring and managing our social and environmental impacts with great care, transparency, and dedication."

Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

Lumentum recognizes the effort needed globally to address the impact of climate change and has begun including climate change goals and metrics in its business objectives. Lumentum has committed to achieving a target of net-zero scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Moving toward achieving this goal, Lumentum has transitioned its San Jose headquarters, a new R&D facility in Milan, Italy, and a manufacturing site in Škofljica, Slovenia to 100% renewable electricity.

"This report marks a major milestone in Lumentum's sustainability and compliance journey as it naturally couples our zero-defect company culture with a laser focus to achieve net-zero emissions, remove waste, and energize our people while delivering value to all the stakeholders," said Senior Vice President Global Operations and Chief Quality Officer Misha Rozenberg.

Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging: Embracing Our Differences, Together

As a global, multicultural company driven by innovation, Lumentum is building a diverse and inclusive culture where differences are valued, and employees feel they belong. Lumentum's focus on diversity, inclusion, and belonging is felt across the entire organization. Lumentum believes that employee and thought diversity delivers more innovation and ultimately better business results.

In alignment with the U.N. SDGs, Lumentum is committed to ensuring equal treatment and pay of employees regardless of gender. The company analyzes pay equity quarterly as a standard practice in the company's global compensation program. Additionally, Lumentum has established goals to increase the representation of several underrepresented populations in the company and has exceeded its goal of 10% Black/African American representation of new hires and increased the percentage of women in senior leadership positions to nearly 21%. Lumentum also exceeded its early career hire goals with 48% of our new employees being within the first five years of their career.

Rising to the Challenge: COVID-19 Response

Protecting the health and safety of its workforce while meeting the needs of its customers has always been Lumentum's top priority. Through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company proactively implemented new processes to protect employees and their families. In advance of government lockdowns and national requirements, employees who were able to perform their job functions remotely were transitioned to working from home. Lumentum also offered employee assistance programs, additional compensation for essential workers, stipends for internet expenses and ergonomic assessments, and "thank you" days off where all employees were given the same day off worldwide to relax and recharge.

Zero-Defect Culture

In 2017, Lumentum began its journey to reinvent its culture by implementing a zero-defect mindset throughout the organization. The company focused on driving organizational excellence through proactive, data-driven, quality-first systems and processes using the fundamentals of Kaizen, or continuous improvement. A demonstration of the company's successful quality culture is seen at Lumentum's Navanakorn, Thailand factory. This greenfield site, from its beginning, adopted a zero-defect culture focused on continuous improvement. Within three years of opening, the site received Thailand's Prime Minister's Industry Award for Outstanding Achievement in Quality Management, faster than any other factory in the history of the award.

Innovation for a Brighter Future

Innovation is central to Lumentum's business strategy and company culture. The company's history of innovation is seen in its product leadership positions and comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, which includes nearly 1,000 US patents, over 850 foreign patents, and roughly 600 patent applications pending around the world. Employees are recognized and rewarded for discovering original and creative ways to address challenges.

Lumentum is creating a brighter future by accelerating photonic innovation and placing a concerted effort to reduce its impact on the environment and have a positive impact on people. In doing so, Lumentum believes it will have stronger long-term economic performance and help create a more sustainable future for its employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, and all of society.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

For its efforts in corporate social responsibility, Lumentum has been recognized for two years in a row as one of Barron's Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Contact Information:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

SOURCE Lumentum

Related Links

https://www.lumentum.com

