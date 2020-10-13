Lumentum Honored By 2020 Laser Focus World Innovators Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that its PicoBlade® 3 picosecond laser has been recognized in Laser Focus World's 2020 Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community recognized Lumentum's recently launched PicoBlade 3 platform as a Silver honoree. Picosecond lasers address the trend toward miniaturization in the smartphone, automotive, and medical device industries by offering higher power, precision, and flexibility for micromachining processing.

"On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Lumentum on their Silver-level honoree status," said Laser Focus World Editor in Chief John Lewis. "This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year."

"We are thrilled to receive this innovation award for the PicoBlade 3," said Lumentum Director of Product Line Management, Vincent Issier. "Our focus in enhancing the PicoBlade 3 laser system was to increase the power by a factor of four and provide customers with higher throughput in existing applications. We expect this improvement will accelerate the development of new applications to come."

By offering high-precision and reliability, customers worldwide turn to Lumentum's ultrafast industrial lasers to support a variety of complex micromachining applications. The high power PicoBlade 3 employs a new design which enables faster processing and improved throughput for micromachining applications including OLED, PCB, semiconductor, metal, and solar cell processing. It allows users to cut thicker substrates, decrease processing time, and improve quality. Lumentum's ultrafast lasers are known for their excellent beam quality, high pulse-to-pulse stability, and long-term output power stability. These characteristics are also built into the PicoBlade 3, but now at significantly higher power–up to 50 W at 355 nm over an extended range of repetition rates (400 kHz to 8 MHz). Additionally, the PicoBlade 3 is available in three wavelengths 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 355 nm. For more information or to place an order, please contact [email protected].

Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide—and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field.

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

