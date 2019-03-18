Lumentum Showcases Key Technologies And Solutions at Laser World Of Photonics China 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. and SHANGHAI, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced the company will display its broad spectrum of commercial lasers at Laser World of Photonics in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, stand #3646 – hall W3 from March 20 – 22, 2019. Key solutions will be present at the booth including CORELIGHT® Series high-power fiber laser systems, solid-state lasers, ultrafast lasers, and fiber-coupled diode pump lasers addressing a wide variety of applications from demanding macromaterials processing to high-precision micromaterials processing.

"Lumentum has over 10 years of experience with kilowatt fiber laser technology including a long history of field-proven performance and reliability," said Lumentum senior vice president and general manager, Commercial Lasers, Alex Schoenfelder. "Our customers benefit from our continued commitments and achievements in vertical integration leveraging our 30-year history of diode laser development and deployment."

CORELIGHT – Next-Generation High-Power Fiber Lasers

Lumentum CORELIGHT Series fiber laser systems and fiber laser engines feature exceptional industry-leading brightness enabling high-quality and high-speed cutting performance of mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, copper, brass, and many other materials. All CORELIGHT Series products meet high-reliability standards critical for the most demanding industrial environments.

Lumentum Diode Pump Lasers

Customers globally use Lumentum ST Series fiber-coupled diode pump lasers in demanding industrial applications including materials processing and fiber laser pumping. The Lumentum 200 W fiber-coupled diode pump laser – the ST2 – is now in high-volume production and deployed to customers globally. The ST2 is a high-brightness diode pump laser that delivers system endurance and power stability under harsh manufacturing settings critical for high-end applications.

In addition to the ST Series, Lumentum has a full portfolio of advanced fiber-coupled devices leveraging the L4 platform. Lumentum pump lasers have a long history of high reliability in the field and consistent performance.

Ultrafast Industrial Lasers

Global customers rely on Lumentum ultrafast industrial lasers for their most demanding and complex micromachining jobs. The PicoBlade® 2 is in volume production. Its outstanding UV-reliability, a field-proven feature of Lumentum's high-power Q-Series® diode-pumped UV lasers, is increasingly a critical requirement for customers and their demanding applications. Also, customers that leverage PicoBlade features such as FlexBurst™, MegaBurst™, SYNC™, and the award-winning AccuTrig™, can easily control pulse format, pulse timing, and energy for faster throughput.

