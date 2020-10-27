Lumentum to Participate in the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Event: Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Presentation: 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

