Lumentum to Participate in the Virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Event: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Fireside Chat Session: 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time/11:50 a.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the fireside chat session will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

