LumenVox and VoiceTrust Announce Merger to Create Leading Global Speech and Multifactor Authentication Provider

SAN DIEGO and MUNICH, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenVox LLC and VoiceTrust GmbH today announce that they have merged their operations to create a leading global provider of speech technology and biometric authentication solutions.

VoiceTrust

The deep expertise of multi-modal biometric authentication from VoiceTrust together with the high-performance core speech capability of LumenVox creates an integrated provider of highly intuitive speech interface solutions for virtually any interactive computing or telephony task. This partnership enables an acceleration of growth through the combination of two highly complementary businesses that accelerate innovative and superior solutions.

In addition, the merger creates scale, with resources and substantial funding availability to continuously invest and innovate. By combining a global presence and talented workforce with a sophisticated, established partner ecosystem, the new company offers the most advanced, high quality solutions coupled with outstanding customer service.

"With the combination of LumenVox and VoiceTrust we create a truly global provider of best-in-class speech and multifactor authentication solutions. Through this unique combination we enable our customers to maximize return on investment and meet the highest standards of customer experience, productivity and security," states LumenVox Chief Executive Officer Edward Miller.

"This merger of equals results in an extensive technology company with broader and deeper capabilities and offers. We rank among the top companies in our field, with global sales and support, complemented by partners and channels that amplify our strength, value proposition, and market reach," says Bettina Stearn, Managing Director at VoiceTrust.

LumenVox speech software is one of the most accurate, natural sounding and reliable solutions in the industry. Its speech technology solutions are used across the globe and in a wide variety of industries, such as healthcare, automotive, financial services, hospitality, logistics and telecom. From telephone banking systems to airline reservation and inventory management solutions, LumenVox' products can be fully integrated with existing software and used across multiple platforms in a great number of languages.

VoiceTrust is a provider of proprietary multi-factor authentication solutions that are trusted by a multitude of blue-chip companies and industry leaders to prevent identity theft, protect access to business and consumer applications, and deliver a more enjoyable user authentication experience. Its multi-factor authentication solutions allow enterprises to safely authenticate users, clients or employees worldwide. The voice-, face- and knowledge-based identity verification solutions are used by banks, insurance companies, call centers, hospitals, automotive companies and telecom providers across the world. They meet the highest security standards to meet the needs of highly regulated industries, including financial services companies, hospitals and transportation centers.

The new company will be majority owned by Dutch private equity firm Ramphastos Investments, which provides the combined company with the financial resources to continue to drive forward with innovation, service-expansion and quality of service.

About LumenVox

LumenVox is a speech automation solutions company providing core speech technologies that include the LumenVox Speech Recognizer, Text-to-Speech Engine, Call Progress Analysis, Speech Tuner, Natural Language solutions support and Multifactor Biometric Authentication. We have won numerous awards for innovation and technical excellence. Based on industry standards, LumenVox' core Speech technology is certified as one of the most accurate, natural sounding, and reliable solutions in the industry. The LumenVox technology provides tools for you to effectively deploy speech-enabled applications to improve the Call Center CX and ROI with LumenVox' flexible, cost-effective software suite.

About VoiceTrust

VoiceTrust is a provider of multi-factor authentication solutions that are trusted by industry leaders to prevent identity theft, protect access to business and consumer applications, and deliver a more enjoyable user authentication experience. Fortune Global 500 organizations rely on VoiceTrust's 17 years of biometrics authentication experience and successful track record to securely and remotely verify the identity of their users. VoiceTrust is ISO 9001 and Common Criteria certified for the delivery of quality multi-modal biometric solutions consulting, solution deployments, and customer support. Its voice-, face- and knowledge-based identity verification solutions are used by banks, insurance companies, call centers, hospitals, and telecom providers across North America, Europe, and Asia. VoiceTrust is headquartered in Munich, Germany with additional offices in the USA.

About Ramphastos Investments

Ramphastos Investments is a venture capital and private equity firm founded in 1994 by Dutch entrepreneur and investor Marcel Boekhoorn. Ramphastos holds a diversified portfolio of over 30 investments at various stages of the asset life cycle with high growth potential across 4 sectors: Financial & Services Business, Gaming, New Materials & Advanced Manufacturing and IP, and Energy. Investments are selected based on their unique competitive position, strong growth potential supported by strong underlying economic and societal trends. Investments are managed by an experienced team of senior partners with an extensive investment background and international management experience.

