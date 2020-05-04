LumenVox wins 3 prestigious Speech Technology Magazine's People's Choice Awards

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenVox, a global leader in speech and authentication solutions, was named a top vendor of Biometrics, Speech Recognition and Text-to-Speech in Speech Technology Magazine's 2nd Annual People's Choice Awards. Being recognized as users' top three favorite vendors reflects LumenVox' reputation as a pioneer in the market and their commitment to providing innovative, natural and intelligent customer experiences.

Speech Technology Magazine's People's Choice Awards showcases voice-based technology companies that their readers feel demonstrate excellence, innovation and industry influence with the best technology, products and services. LumenVox won the awards in major categories that speak to the current direction of the market. Voice biometrics provides significant improvement in the security of remote channels, just as Speech Recognition and Text to Speech greatly enhance self-service capabilities.

"It's an honor to once again be acknowledged by the people who use our technology. Since last year's awards, LumenVox has continued to deploy and support superior speech and authentication solutions worldwide, including active/passive voice biometric authentication, automated password reset and fraud detection," said Edward Miller, CEO of LumenVox. "These awards further demonstrate our role as leaders in the voice industry and drive our resolution to continually improve the customer experience."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Speech Technology magazine's founding, and the industry is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to technological innovation," said Leonard Klie, Speech Technology magazine's editor. "From consumer electronics to business technology vendors, this year's winners of the People's Choice Awards demonstrate the industry's best and show just how diverse, useful, and popular voice technology has become today."

The Speech Technology Magazine's People's Choice Awards recognizes key industry influencers working within the speech technology market. For the full list of winners, go here.

LumenVox transforms customer communication. Our flexible and cost-effective technology enables you to create effortless, secure self-service and customer-agent interactions. We provide a complete suite of speech and multifactor authentication technology to make customer relations faster, stronger and safer than ever before. Our expertise is extensive—we support a multitude of applications for voice and facial biometrics, inclusive of passive and active authentication for fraud detection. And we do it all by putting you and your customers first.

