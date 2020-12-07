Lumin Named Top 2020 Product By Solar Power World

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin, the market leader in responsive load control, tops Solar Power World's annual list of 2020's most transformative products for the solar industry.

"With more people working remotely and depending on consistent and reliable at-home power, interest in energy storage and residential batteries has skyrocketed. Many batteries advertise whole-home backup, but that phrasing isn't always correct. Only smart-circuit products like Lumin allow for easy load management to actually provide backup power to every corner of a home," says Kelly Pickeral, Solar Power World Editor in Chief. "We chose Lumin as a Top Solar Product of 2020 because it is currently transforming the energy storage and backup power experience for homeowners, allowing batteries to perform as advertised."

Alex Bazhinov, Lumin Founder & CEO, gives credit to the entire team for the recognition and trajectory of the company in 2020. "In four years, our team has evolved the simple idea of making circuits smart into a technology that is at the nexus of a home's microgrid. Today, we are integrating with multiple battery partners and look forward to introducing additional innovations at scale and to drive clean energy even further in 2021."

About Lumin

Lumin® is the pioneer and market leader for responsive load control and smart circuit technology. The Lumin platform is an addition to an ordinary electrical panel and makes regular circuits smart and responsive. Lumin helps home and building owners automatically make decisions about their energy use based on a myriad of factors including; solar production, battery state of charge, battery output power, electricity pricing, and grid requirements. The Lumin solution is valued by homeowners, solar+storage installers, utilities, and home builders. To learn more, please visit luminsmart.com .

