Lumina Announces Dr. Kathleen Kiernan To Join Advisory Board

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina, a predictive analytics company whose AI-driven Radiance platform helps keep people and places safe and secure, announced today that Dr. Kathleen Kiernan will join its Advisory Board, effective immediately. She will serve alongside Jeb Bush, former Florida Governor; Michael Chertoff, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary; and Charles Allen, former Assistant Director of Central Intelligence for Collection.

"Kathleen is one of our country's foremost experts in threat detection and organizational mitigation strategy related to those threats," said Allan Martin, CEO of Lumina. "We welcome her to the Advisory Board and look forward to her strategic insights as we continue to expand Radiance's role in local, state and national security efforts."

Kiernan, a 29-year veteran of law enforcement, is the founder and CEO of Kiernan Group Holdings, a woman owned, small business with the mission to educate, engage, and empower individuals and communities to prepare for, react to, and recover from active threat and hazard events. She previously served as the Assistant Director for the Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) where she was responsible for the design and implementation of an intelligence-led organizational strategy related to explosives, firearms, and illegal tobacco diversion, the traditional and non-traditional tools of terrorism.

"Radiance is a critical tool in threat prevention and mitigation and brings tremendous value to all organizations charged with keeping Americans safe and protecting our nation's critical infrastructure," said Kiernan. "I am honored to join the Advisory Board and look forward to introducing this important technology to both the public and private sectors."

Kiernan is a recognized expert in strategic thinking, strategy development, and facilitating critical incident management exercises for senior leaders across government and private sector organizations. These include national and international level policies related to criminality and terrorism, active shooter threat, insider threat, unconventional threats impacting the warfighter, anomalous behavior detection, continuity of operations and crisis management and crisis communications. In addition, she has served as a subject matter expert for risk assessment and gap analysis efforts for some of our nation's most critical assets. She was the principal investigator for an international project related to suicide bomber methodology, the results of which informed national level risk mitigation policies and the development of behavioral detection training, as well as countermeasure investment.

"Kathleen has significant earned experience in threat mitigation – from insider threats, to active shooter/workplace violence, and both the traditional and non-traditional tools of terrorism – all part of Lumina's strategic offerings for national and corporate security," said Chairman of the Board Andy Krusen. "Her expertise complements that of our existing Advisory Board members and we are privileged to have her join this talented and highly-regarded group of national leaders."

In addition to Krusen, the Lumina Board of Managers includes Vice Chairman Rob Spring, Managing Director at Gracie Square Capital; former Florida Attorney General and Secretary of State Jim Smith; Jeb Bush, Jr, Managing Partner at Jeb Bush & Associates; Kathleen Shanahan, co-CEO Turtle & Hughes and former Chief of Staff to Vice President-elect Dick Cheney and Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Co-Founders Allan Martin and Dr. Morten Middelfart also serve on the board.

About Lumina

Lumina is a predictive analytics company founded on the idea that technology is a force for good. The company's optimized artificial intelligence capabilities help keep people and places safe and secure through active and early detection of high-risk behavior. Lumina's Radiance platform uses proprietary, deep web listening algorithms to uncover risk, provide timely, actionable information, and help prevent catastrophic loss. Lumina is committed to protecting what matters most, and its Radiance platform is designed to help solve the world's most challenging problems.

