Lumina Communications Adds 17 New Clients in 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Communications, a B2B technology-focused PR firm with offices in Silicon Valley and New York City, today announced the addition of seventeen new clients spanning all three practices areas: Cyber Security, Enterprise Software and Services, and Infrastructure Management. To support the company's growing business, Lumina also announced the appointment of Fay Li as Vice President, and Practice Director in order to provide leadership to the company's growing Infrastructure practice and advise on media strategy and execution across accounts. Li comes to Lumina with nearly 10 years of experience in the media industry, both as a public relations strategist and a broadcast journalist. She has represented clients from a broad range of sectors including infrastructure management, professional services, technology and healthcare. Li will also lead Lumina's broadcast practice.

"In the crowded business-to-business technology market, companies need to differentiate or die on the vine," said Hugh Burnham, CEO of Lumina Communications. "We are actively working with our client base to adapt their communications strategies to the COVID-19 Pandemic through strategic communications tailored to showcase how they help clients meet a range of new issues and challenges."

Client Wins

Lumina's Cybersecurity practice added new clients including AppOmni , the leading provider of SaaS security and management platform for the enterprise; Lookout , the global leader in mobile security. The Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk, enabling consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust; MediaPRO , a security and privacy training solutions used by organizations of all sizes to protect sensitive data; Netenrich , a Resolution Intelligence company transforming digital operations across IT and security for smarter business outcomes; NNT , the leader in security monitoring and change detection; nVisium , identifying security issues, privacy problems, and compliance gaps in custom applications since 2009; Symmetry Systems , a disruptive startup in the data security space. Lumina also added WhiteHat Security , an independent subsidiary of NTT Ltd., a leader in application security helping customers identify and remediate vulnerabilities within their applications.

Lumina's Enterprise Software and Services practice added new clients including Noteworth , a unified digital healthcare platform for modernizing digital medicine delivery options; and ThinkIQ , a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS.

In Lumina's Infrastructure Management practice, the company has added Netdata , open-source, real-time, performance and health monitoring and troubleshooting for systems and applications; NIO, a pioneer in China's premium smart electric vehicle manufacturer; and Nimbella, a serverless and stateful computing platform.

Strategic Exits

Also, in 2020, Lumina's PR programs supported four acquisitions, three of which joined the company's client portfolio earlier this year. SaltStack, a leader in automation and collaboration software, was acquired by VMware. Crypsis, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics consulting firm, was acquired by Palo Alto Networks. Panda Security, a leader in endpoint security was acquired by WatchGuard Technologies. Kasten, a leading data management platform built for Kubernetes, was acquired by Veeam.

"These acquisitions further validate Lumina as the leader in creating brand reputation for B2B tech companies in cybersecurity, enterprise and infrastructure management," added Burnham.

Recent Promotions

In addition, Lumina has also promoted three up-and-coming PR professionals: Caroline Dobyns and Allison Arvanitis, to Account Director and Dex Polizzi to Vice President. In addition to media relations, their new roles will involve managing client interactions, providing strategic counsel and mentoring their teams. These stellar PR professionals have demonstrated strong organizational and media relations skills, securing top-tier coverage for Lumina clients across practices areas.

Virtual Event Series: Thought Leaders in Conversation

Earlier this year, Lumina launched its "Thought Leaders in Conversation" virtual event series, which provides a forum for business leaders and journalists to discuss technology trends and their impact on the newsroom, marketing and PR.

Lumina's next event, "Marketing in Mayhem: Election Security, COVID-19, and Other Scary Stories," coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) and is designed to raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity by showing where cyber vulnerabilities are trending. The event, which takes places Wednesday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, will feature a lively discussion with cyber pros and journalists. Register here .

For more information about Lumina Communications, please visit www.luminapr.com .

