Lumina Names Jill Kermes SVP of Communications

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina, a predictive analytics and risk sensing company, announced today that Jill Kermes has joined the company as senior vice president of communications. Kermes has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and brand strategy; corporate social responsibility, issues management, political communications and public affairs consulting.

"Jill is a proven leader with an impressive track record in helping people and organizations translate and simplify strategy into action and we welcome her to the team," said Allan Martin, CEO of Lumina. "At Lumina, we continue on our mission to solve the world's most challenging problems. Jill will play a critical role in helping us communicate that goal as well as the technology that will help us make it a reality."

In addition to her communications responsibilities, Kermes will also serve in a strategy role for Mission LISA, the company's data aggregation project focused on providing evidence-based solution for the national opioid crisis.

"I have always believed in the power of organizations that are driven by purpose and values, and that is certainly the case at Lumina," Kermes said. "I am truly inspired by Lumina's mission and am proud to be part of this committed and passionate team."

Most recently, Kermes was head of corporate affairs for the Qurate Retail Group, which includes St. Petersburg-based HSN, a position she held following the integration of QVC and HSN in December 2017. Prior to that she led corporate affairs for HSNi and reported directly to then-President and CEO, Mindy Grossman.

Kermes served as chief corporate affairs officer for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, where she was responsible for government affairs, corporate responsibility, external communications, including the company's historic announcement to end orca breeding. Prior to that, she worked for corporations such as Bridgestone/Firestone and Volkswagen Group of America. Kermes was also a consultant at Ketchum and Public Strategies (now Hill & Knowlton Strategies).

Earlier in her career, she worked closely with Governor Jeb Bush as his communications director during his second administration. She was the governor's spokesperson and directed media campaigns to raise awareness for his priorities, including economic development, education, healthcare reform, and disaster preparedness.

About Lumina

Lumina is a Tampa based, risk sensing intelligence firm. The company provides data aggregation and analytics services to corporate and government clients throughout the United States. Its focus is on the aggregation of external, publicly available data for risk sensing intelligence. Lumina uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to address certain risks within healthcare, financial services, defense, corporate and national security. The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs Dr. Morten Middelfart (Lumina's Chief Data Scientist) and Allan Martin (Lumina's CEO).

