Lumina Power's New LPS Series Power Supply Includes an Enhanced 10 Channel Output for Wider Acceptance in Electroplating and Specialty Markets

BRADFORD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Power, a leading US specialty laser power supply manufacturer has announced the release of the new 10 Channel LPS series general purpose high current, high voltage power supplies for the Electroplating and Specialty Markets.

"The new LPS Power Supply offers short lead times and is a response to marketplace demand for enhanced capability in applications such as electroplating, filament, magnet and test and burn-in applications," says Mark Walsh, VP of Sales & Marketing for Lumina Power Inc .

LPS - Laser Power Supplies

The new 10 Channel Series includes two sets of isolated outputs, with five individual outputs per set. Each set has its own common cathode. The new line consists of 5 models ranging in power from 1kW to 13.5kW and output voltages to 200V.

Common applications include electroplating, filament and magnet supplies along with test and burn-in applications. All models can be paralleled for increased power and custom configurations are available. Standard analog/TTL control with options for RS232 or Ethernet configurations available.

The expanded Laser Power Supply product line offers off the shelf standard power supplies or short lead time custom configurations.

The new LPS series enhances Lumina Power's complete line of power supply products from 10 watts through 18 kW.

For additional information, contact Mark Walsh, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Lumina Power, 978-641-3089, [email protected].

