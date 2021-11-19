Lumina Receives Prestigious Platinum ASTORS Award

"We are humbled and honored to receive this award from AST," said Allan Martin, Chairman and CEO of Lumina, "It is a privilege to be recognized by so many in the National Security space."

Dr. Morten Middelfart, co-founder and Chief Data Scientist, and Doug Licker, General Counsel for Lumina, also attended the event. "I could not be more pleased or grateful," said Dr. Middelfart, "Our team has worked incredibly hard for years to build the Radiance platform. This honor will be appreciated by everyone on our team as recognition for their fine work."

About Lumina

Lumina is a specialty artificial intelligence company based in Tampa, Florida. We serve government, commercial, and institutional customers in their efforts to harness and understand data without regard to source or structure. Access to our capabilities is available through our SaaS platform, Radiance and our reporting service, R3. For more information about Lumina, contact: [email protected].

