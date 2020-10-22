Luminas Invites Business Leaders to ReStart Growth

Drawing on their experience working with worldwide industry leaders like Cisco, Eastman and Borealis as well as global mid-market companies such as Milliken & Company and Buckman International, Luminas advises that the key to achieving organic growth is knowing the differential value that your business delivers to its customers.

"Placing your customer's business at the center of your business will revolutionize relationships and results," says D. Keith Pigues, co-author of Winning with Customers CEO and Founder of Luminas. "Taking the time to validate the ways that you're delivering customer value and understanding what you can start doing to distinguish your company from its competition is a game changer. Your customer relationships will transform from transactional to true partnerships and result in future opportunities for profitable, mutual growth. So, everyone wins!"

Utilizing its proprietary Customer Value Xcelerator® (CVX), Luminas helps business leaders engage with their customers and discover how to overcome hurdles to strategic organic growth, identify new opportunities for profitability and develop the capabilities to maintain a differential value advantage in the marketplace.

Informed by customer collaboration throughout the CVX process, clients gain confidence to act and make decisions by getting answers to questions like,

What markets and customers represent the best opportunities?

What new products or services should we launch, and how do we prioritize these investments?

Are our products priced right and how can we guarantee the next price increase?

Are we effectively communicating to our different customers and targets?

Can our sales team engage the right decisions-makers, to sell more?

