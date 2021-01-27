Luminate Capital Partners Announce Sale of AMTdirect

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth software companies, today announced the sale of AMTdirect, a leading provider of lease accounting, lease administration, and facilities management software, to MRI Software.

Jeff Ralyea, Chief Executive Officer of AMTdirect, said, "Over the last few years, the Luminate team has partnered with AMTdirect to deliver cloud-based solutions to leading corporations and retailers. We've been able to build the organization and products that now support lease administration, lease accounting, and facilities management for hundreds of enterprise customers."

"AMTdirect has experienced considerable growth as a result of their ability to provide solutions to manage lease portfolios while ensuring compliance with accounting standards, such as FASB," said Hollie Haynes, Managing Partner at Luminate.

"The company has become a predominant provider in the space due to its ability to help customers efficiently address regulatory changes," noted Mark Haidet, an Operating Partner at Luminate who has served as chairman of AMTdirect since the Luminate investment.

Since Luminate's investment in 2017, the company has undergone significant transformation into a scaled provider of enterprise software, doubling revenue while substantially improving profitability.

Legal advice to Luminate and AMTdirect was provided by Kirkland & Ellis.

About AMTdirect

AMTdirect is a leading lease administration and lease accounting software company. The Company's cloud-based solutions help America's leading organizations build a timely, highly accurate and actionable picture of the organization's complete lease portfolio. The solutions are designed to reduce costs, optimize location utilization, and ensure compliance with financial reporting standards. For more information, visit https://www.amtdirect.com/.

About Luminate Capital

Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies. Luminate partners with management teams to provide capital to drive strategy, growth, and operational improvements. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders has also included Conexiom, Fintech, Oversight Systems, LiquidFrameworks, PDI, StarCompliance, and Thought Industries. For more information, visit https://www.luminatecapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations

914-834-4334

[email protected]

SOURCE Luminate Capital Partners

Related Links

https://www.luminatecapital.com

