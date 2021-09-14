Luminate Home Loans Announces $1 Billion in Sales Volume in 6 Months, Becoming One of the Fastest Growing Mortgage Lenders in the United States

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last six months, Luminate Home Loans has experienced tremendous growth by surpassing more than $1 billion in funding volume as of August, 2021.

The company has expanded to 222 valued employees, which shows just over a 110% growth rate since March 2021. In addition, Luminate has also helped to finance over 3,500 clients and helped them achieve the dream of homeownership.

"When we reflect on all of the initial and ongoing challenges we've collectively been faced with in the COVID environment, it's truly remarkable to see how far this organization has come over the past six months," says Eric Lovins, President of Luminate Home Loans. "As we continue to position our organization for the future, we are agile and nimble enough to move quickly in this fast-paced industry, and I couldn't be more proud of the culture and opportunity that we're building here at Luminate."

As one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the country, Luminate Home Loans is ecstatic at its exponential growth over such a short period of time. The company's goal is to continue to provide affordable home loans while helping clients attain their financial goals.

Luminate Home Loans—formerly known as AMEC Home Loans, Inc.—is a national mortgage lending company that has been in business since 1998. Under its new name and branding, Luminate's mission is to help unlock people's full potential through finances. The goal is to make lending approachable by bringing transparency and consistency to every part of the client experience.

Luminate's headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minn., but there are a total of 16 other branches located in other parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Colorado.

