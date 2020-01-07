Luminescent Solar Concentrators (LSC) For Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Cells

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Includes:

- An overview of the market size and growth rate of luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) for photovoltaic (PV) solar cells over the next five years

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835680/?utm_source=PRN

- Evaluation of the new possible markets for LSCs and the concept of LSCs into existing products

- Recent developments undertaken for enhancing the efficiency of LSCs and a survey of currently used technologies relevant to LSCs and PVs.



Summary

Solar energy is a necessary energy source for living species on Earth. The sunlight is converted to useful energy by two main techniques -

- Solar concentrators, which concentrate a large area of sunlight onto a small focal point. This is used for high temperature industrial applications (enhanced oil recovery) or the generation of electricity. Sunlight collection and concentration is achieved by parabolic or cylindrical reflectors, compound parabolic solar concentrators (CPCs) or refractive concentrators. When the concentrated solar energy is converted into heat, it drives a steam turbine coupled with

electrical power generator.

- Generation of electricity by light absorption of photovoltaic (PV) solar cells and generation of electric current. This is achieved by using large PV solar cells, which absorb the falling sunlight to generate a pair of hole-electrons and, consequently, electrical current.



