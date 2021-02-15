Luminess Introduces the Breeze Airbrush System

Luminess has taken airbrushing from only available in professional studios into people's homes; the brand has brought airbrushing into the homes of millions of consumers. By eliminating the obstacles to traditional airbrushing, Luminess has perfected the craft with a patented stylist system that gives precise application, a specialized air delivery system that produces an even, continuous flow of product and a formula that feels weightless and smooth on the skin. Always innovating, Mehta and his team at Luminess are regarded as the gold standard of airbrush cosmetic systems year after year. Any consumer, not only professionals, can experience the benefits of quick application, superior blendability and longwear as well as flawless coverage that can only be achieved through airbrushing-and now those benefits are available in a compact, handheld system. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, airbrush application is proving to be a cleaner, healthier way to apply makeup, reducing contact with brushes and fingers that may be harboring bacteria.

Well-respected celebrity makeup artist and iconic talent, Pati Dubroff, comments, "Airbrush is a really amazing option for helping give your skin a beautiful radiant glow that looks really alive, youthful, glowy, and easy." Dubroff joins Luminess this year as its artist in residence and brand ambassador, bringing expertise, years of experience and immeasurable talent to the team. Today, Luminess advances the airbrushing category with its first wireless, completely handheld airbrush that offers superior blendability and complete coverage. "Luminess is all about innovation," notes Dubroff, "they're always looking for the newest way to make airbrush easier and more efficient."

The Breeze AirBrush System delivers a micro-fine layer of cosmetics for even application while also allowing for buildable coverage in more needed areas. The easy-to-use precision trigger allows consumers to control their coverage with just the touch of their finger. The device is lightweight and effortless to guide around face. For consumer ease, the device shuts off after a few minutes to save battery and can run for weeks between charges. Unlike traditional airbrush systems that require the use of a stylus connected via hose to a compressor, the Breeze Airbrush System is totally compact and is easy and safe to throw in bag and take wherever life leads. The touchless nature of the device eliminates any bacteria transference into the foundation to minimize the risk of breakouts. Creating a luminous and natural complexion has never been so portable or smart. "With Breeze, they have taken their airbrush technology and put it right into the palm of your hand," raves Dubroff.

A superior device needs an advanced foundation. "Airbrushing is a great option for when you want a very quick way to have a flawless complexion," adds Dubroff. The included Rose 4-in-1 Airbrush Foundation is specially designed to combine skin-friendly pigments with soothing, light weight skincare active ingredients. Luminess's most innovative and fully CLEAN and cruelty-free foundation formulation to date includes a base of Bulgarian rose water with calendula, rich blue algae, bisabolol, witch hazel, licorice root and neem extract to not only keep skin hydrated throughout the day, but calm and soothe any inflammation and help diminish the appearance of fine lines. Rose 4-in-1 Airbrush Foundation never looks cakey because it blends into a micro-fine mist for light and buildable coverage that lasts throughout the day. "With the Breeze, you're using 10 times less foundation than you would with other ways of using foundation. And you're not wasting anything," Dubroff informs. It provides top-level performance without harmful toxins like parabens, SLS, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, formaldehydes and over 50 more excluded ingredients. There is no sacrifice in quality, ethics (vegan and cruelty free), or performance with the new Luminess Beauty Breeze Airbrush System. Dubroff postulates, "The Breeze Airbrush System is the way of the future and the future of foundations."

Available on LuminessCosmetics.com for $169.95

Launches Jan 2021

About Luminess

Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. Luminess was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, Luminess is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. Luminess never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.

