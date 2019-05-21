Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company"), today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 11, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 20, 2019.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

