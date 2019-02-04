Luminex Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

"2018 was an extremely good year for Luminex, and we are encouraged by the Company's execution across all aspects of our business", said Nachum "Homi" Shamir, President & CEO. "We expect 2019 to be a transitional year while we further adjust to the departure of LabCorp and the inclusion of Millipore's flow cytometry business" continued Shamir. "We will continue to build Luminex, both organically and through targeted acquisitions, to be a meaningful presence in the Life Science marketplace; we are primed to return Luminex to a double-digit growth rate by 2020."

REVENUE SUMMARY (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended









December 31,

Variance

2018

2017

($)

(%)

(unaudited)























System sales $ 10,209

$ 10,342

$ (133)

-1% Consumable sales 15,678

10,005

5,673

57% Royalty revenue 13,507

11,329

2,178

19% Assay revenue 36,952

41,830

(4,878)

-12% Service revenue 3,225

2,876

349

12% Other revenue 1,562

1,817

(255)

-14%

$ 81,133

$ 78,199

$2,934

4%

































Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

Variance

2018

2017

($)

(%)

(unaudited)























System sales $ 39,986

$ 38,651

$1,335

3% Consumable sales 50,144

49,319

825

2% Royalty revenue 49,394

44,704

4,690

10% Assay revenue 156,714

154,907

1,807

1% Service revenue 12,159

11,470

689

6% Other revenue 7,421

7,520

(99)

-1%

$315,818

$306,571

$9,247

3%

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

The Company intends to provide annual revenue guidance, to be updated, as appropriate, at each quarterly reporting period. Luminex announces its 2019 annual revenue guidance range to be between $337 million and $343 million. The Company anticipates first quarter 2019 revenue to be between $82 million and $84 million.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. CST / 4:30 p.m. EST, Monday, February 4, 2019 to discuss the operating highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter 2018 ended December 31, 2018. The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the web at the address above, go to the Company section and access the Investor Relations link. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio/video software. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Statements made in this release that express Luminex's or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding expected revenue and cost savings and projected 2019 performance, including revenue guidance. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results or performance could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Luminex's actual results or performance to differ materially include risks and uncertainties relating to, among others, concentration of Luminex's revenue in a limited number of direct customers and strategic partners, some of which may be experiencing decreased demand for their products utilizing or incorporating Luminex's technology, budget or finance constraints in the current economic environment, or periodic variability in their purchasing patterns or practices as a result of internal resource planning challenges; market demand and acceptance of Luminex's products and technology, including ARIES®, MultiCode®, xMAP®, VERIGENE®, Guava®, Muse®, Amnis® and NxTAG® products; Luminex's ability to scale manufacturing operations and manage operating expenses, gross margins and inventory levels; Luminex's ability to obtain and enforce intellectual property protections on Luminex's products and technologies; the impact on Luminex's growth and future results of operations with respect to the loss of the LabCorp women's health business; Luminex's ability to successfully launch new products in a timely manner; dependence on strategic partners for development, commercialization and distribution of products; risks and uncertainties associated with implementing Luminex's acquisition strategy, Luminex's challenge to identify acquisition targets, including Luminex's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; Luminex's ability to integrate acquired companies or selected assets, including the Flow-Cytometry assets recently acquired from Millipore Sigma, into Luminex's consolidated business operations, and the ability to fully realize the benefits of Luminex's acquisitions; the timing of and process for regulatory approvals; competition and competitive technologies utilized by Luminex's competitors; fluctuations in quarterly results due to a lengthy and unpredictable sales cycle; fluctuations in bulk purchases of consumables; fluctuations in product mix, and the seasonal nature of some of Luminex's assay products; Luminex's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures; the impact of the ongoing uncertainty in global finance markets and changes in governmental and governmental agency funding, including effects on the capital spending policies of Luminex's partners and end users and their ability to finance purchases of Luminex's products; changes in principal members of Luminex's management staff; potential shortages, or increases in costs, of components or other disruptions to Luminex's manufacturing operations; Luminex's increasing dependency on information technology to improve the effectiveness of Luminex's operations and to monitor financial accuracy and efficiency; the implementation, including any modification, of Luminex's strategic operating plans; the uncertainty regarding the outcome or expense of any litigation brought against or initiated by Luminex; risks relating to Luminex's foreign operations, including fluctuations in exchange rates, tariffs, customs and other barriers to importing/exporting materials and products in a cost effective and timely manner; difficulties in accounts receivable collections; Luminex's ability to monitor and comply with foreign and international laws and treaties; and Luminex's ability to comply with changes in international taxation policies; budget or finance constraints in the current economic environment, or periodic variability in their purchasing patterns or practices as a result of material resource planning challenges; reliance on third party distributors for distribution of specific Luminex-developed and manufactured assay products, as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Luminex's Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, including the financial guidance and 2019 outlook, contained herein represent the judgment of Luminex as of the date of this press release, and Luminex expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Luminex's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,441

$ 127,112 Accounts receivable, net 53,396

40,648 Inventories, net 63,250

49,478 Prepaids and other 9,657

7,403 Total current assets 202,744

224,641 Property and equipment, net 66,288

58,258 Intangible assets, net 105,148

75,985 Deferred income taxes 21,470

37,552 Goodwill 118,127

85,481 Other 11,398

8,599 Total assets $ 525,175

$ 490,516







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,504

$ 14,537 Accrued liabilities 26,772

25,990 Deferred revenue 10,099

4,721 Total current liabilities 51,375

45,248 Deferred revenue 1,079

1,498 Other 5,065

5,863 Total liabilities 57,519

52,609 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 44

43 Additional paid-in capital 365,349

350,834 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,127)

(625) Retained earnings 103,390

87,655 Total stockholders' equity 467,656

437,907 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 525,175

$ 490,516

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Revenue $81,133

$78,199

$315,818

$306,571 Cost of revenue 32,792

27,819

120,327

107,525 Gross profit 48,341

50,380

195,491

199,046 Operating expenses:













Research and development 13,170

10,367

47,164

45,717 Selling, general and administrative 32,036

28,717

111,816

107,322 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,167

2,166

8,665

8,854 Total operating expenses 47,373

41,250

167,645

161,893 Income from operations 968

9,130

27,846

37,153 Other income, net -

2

465

(4) Income before income taxes 968

9,132

28,311

37,149 Income tax benefit (expense) (3,263)

(12,097)

(9,803)

(7,726) Net income $ (2,295)

$ (2,965)

$ 18,508

$ 29,423















Net income attributable to common stock holders













Basic $ (2,257)

$ (2,915)

$ 18,196

$ 28,894 Diluted $ (2,258)

$ (2,915)

$ 18,197

$ 28,894 Net income per share attributable to common stock holders











Basic $ (0.05)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.42

$ 0.67 Diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.41

$ 0.67 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share











Basic 43,867

43,357

43,727

43,173 Diluted 44,563

43,524

44,291

43,300















Dividends declared per share $ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ (2,295)

$ (2,965)

$ 18,508

$ 29,423 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 5,937

5,762

23,674

22,641 Stock-based compensation 3,766

3,901

12,226

12,478 Deferred income tax expense (491)

9,495

8,159

6,383 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets 287

545

730

964 Other (83)

252

(1,369)

1,531 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net (11,192)

(4,213)

(1,569)

(8,265) Inventories, net (1,243)

(3,351)

(6,827)

(8,668) Other assets 1,424

2,678

(3,319)

(83) Accounts payable 1,712

6,332

4

1,798 Accrued liabilities 6,543

5,151

103

14 Deferred revenue (74)

(516)

579

(785) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,291

23,071

50,899

57,431 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (7,028)

(4,252)

(21,292)

(14,635) Proceeds from sale of assets 2

61

2

62 Business acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (65,381)

-

(65,381)

- Issuance of note receivable -

(700)

(1,000)

(1,400) Purchase of investment -

-

(1,782)

(1,000) Acquired technology rights -

(80)

(4,000)

(140) Net cash used in investing activities (72,407)

(4,971)

(93,453)

(17,113) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock 588

1,072

4,570

4,305 Shares surrendered for tax withholding (278)

(226)

(2,312)

(2,350) Dividends (2,676)

(2,648)

(10,654)

(7,930) Net cash used in financing activities (2,366)

(1,802)

(8,396)

(5,975) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash 29

(97)

279

(683) Change in cash and cash equivalents (70,453)

16,201

(50,671)

33,660 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 146,894

110,911

127,112

93,452 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $76,441

$127,112

$ 76,441

$127,112

LUMINEX CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Reported Net Income $(2,295)

$(2,965)

$18,508

$29,423 Costs associated with legal proceedings 59

320

99

424 Acquisition costs 2,499

-

2,732

- Severance costs 162

945

423

1,846 Restructuring costs -

-

-

- Income tax effect of above adjusting items (526)

(208)

(737)

(458) Income tax effect from discrete tax items 1,796

10,597

412

(1,826) Adjusted Net Income $ 1,695

$ 8,689

$21,437

$29,409















Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.04

$ 0.20

$ 0.49

$ 0.68 Shares used in computing adjusted net income per share, basic 43,867

43,357

43,727

43,173 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.20

$ 0.48

$ 0.68 Shares used in computing adjusted net income per share, diluted 44,563

43,524

44,291

43,300

The Company makes reference in this release to "non-GAAP net income" which excludes costs associated with legal proceedings, acquisition costs, severance costs, and the impact of restructuring costs; some of which are unpredictable and can vary significantly from period to period; and certain other recurring and non-recurring expenses. The Company believes that excluding these items and their related tax effects from its financial results reflects operating results that are more indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance while improving comparability to prior periods, and, as such may provide investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's past financial performance and prospects for the future. In addition, the Company's management uses such non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and assess its core operations and to make ongoing operating decisions. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income, net income per share or expense information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

