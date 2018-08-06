Luminex Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Luminex Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ : LMNX ) today announced that Homi Shamir, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 12-14, 2018 in New York, NY.

The fireside chat will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, September 13, 2018. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the web at the address above, go to the About Luminex section and access the Investor Relations link. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

ABOUT LUMINEX CORPORATION

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contacts:

Harriss T. Currie

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

512-219-8020

hcurrie@luminexcorp.com

David Carey

Investor Relations

212-867-1768

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

