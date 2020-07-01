Luminex Delivers xMAP® INTELLIFLEX Systems to Life Science Research Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that the company has delivered the first of its new xMAP® INTELLIFLEX Systems to several of its Life Science Research Partners, achieving a major milestone in the company's strategy to extend its xMAP Technology with new functionality to facilitate new applications. Initially intended for research use only, the new system can double the multiplex capabilities of the xMAP platform, enabling partners and customers to explore new applications. Included in these applications is the unique ability to use a dual-reporter to simultaneously detect multiple COVID-19 antibodies in a single serology test.

The new xMAP INTELLIFLEX System is a modern, compact and robust version of the proven xMAP platform, fully compatible with the existing xMAP assay menu. It represents the next step in enhanced features and functionality on the xMAP platform, which is considered the industry's gold standard for multiplexing of biological tests. More than 17,000 xMAP systems have been sold globally for multiplex analysis, with more than 50,000 peer-reviewed publications, and 65+ global partners offering 1,300+ kits and custom assay solutions on the platform.

"We are very excited to bring this next-generation xMAP System to our partners. This marks another major milestone for Luminex that coincides with the 25th anniversary of the founding of our company and our innovative leadership in the multiplex testing market," said Nachum "Homi" Shamir, President and CEO of Luminex. "The expanded functionality of the new xMAP INTELLIFLEX System will enable our partners to develop novel, high-value assays that are not possible on existing systems in the market, which is particularly important as we work together to address this global pandemic. Once again, Luminex technology will drive a new wave of advancement in research."

The dual-reporter, a new key feature in the INTELLIFLEX system, can empower customers to double their multiplex capabilities, which enables them to obtain more data with less sample, while also optimizing their workflow. Other xMAP INTELLIFLEX features include new touchscreen controls, an improved user interface, a streamlined setup, and better workflow control due to enhanced software. The instrument also has improved optics and fluidics, enabling assay designers to explore the development of more sensitive and robust xMAP assays.

As part of the phased rollout of the new INTELLIFLEX solution, Luminex will be shipping additional units to major research institutions and other partners during Q3. The company plans to fully commercialize the xMAP INTELLIFLEX System by the end of the year.

About xMAP Technology

A well-established platform for multiplex analysis with more than 50,000 peer-reviewed publications, 65+ Luminex global partners offering 1,300+ kits and custom assay solutions, xMAP Technology uses a bead-based multiplexing assay approach that can rapidly detect and quantify multiple analytes in a single sample. Multiplex serological testing can simultaneously analyze large numbers of antigens for large-scale screening and has the potential to replace ELISA assays. Serological assays on the xMAP platform reduce time to results, minimize the volume of sample needed, and accelerate the testing process without the need for excess labor, demonstrating advancements over ELISA assays for antibody testing. More information about xMAP Technology is available at https://www.luminexcorp.com/xmap-technology/.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at luminexcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Luminex's business outlook, the launch of a specific product line, as well as other statements that refer to future plans and expectations, including around the development of products that have a role in addressing the novel coronavirus. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "can," "plans," "will," "accelerate," "facilitate," "enable," "intended," "develop" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements that refer to or are based on estimates, forecasts, projections, uncertain events or assumptions, and anticipated trends in our businesses or the markets relevant to them, also identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's expectations as of the date they were first made and, except as required by law, Luminex disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include changes in market conditions, supply constraints and other disruptions, changes in capital requirements, and other factors set forth in Luminex's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at Luminex's website at www.luminexcorp.com and the SEC's website at sec.gov.

