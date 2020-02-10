HIGHLAND, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminita D. Alavanza, AGNP-C, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioner at Inland Pain Specialists.

A top pain management center in southern California, Inland Pain Specialists offers pain and addiction medicine, and psychiatric wellness at four locations in California: Escondido, Corona, Victorville, and Menifee. Providing personalized treatments, the center renders comprehensive whole-personprograms, including acupuncture, chiropractor, physical and aqua therapy, conventional pain management, and interventional procedures. Luminita offers expert behavioral, mental health care and nursing services for adults, specializing in pain management, addiction medicine, behavioral mental health care, and psychiatric wellness.

Backed by nine years of experience, Luminita is venerated by her peers on account of giving one hundred percent to each and every patient. A noted humanitarian, she serves underserved populations in the Inland Empire communities. Before she served at Inland Pain Specialists, she worked at a state forensic hospital as shift lead on the medical fragile geriatric unit, PMHRN child, adolescent, adult, geriatric, and chemical dependency psychiatric behavioral health outpatient and inpatient facilities, as well as assisting in Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) specialized treatment of major depressive disorder not responding to medications.

Providing individualized whole patient centered care has been the highlight of Luminita's career. She focuses on concepts of resolve, restore, and rejuvenate, aiming to serve patients so they can attain a maximum quality of health, wellness, and overall life. Her motto is, "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." She advises new NPs to, "Keep an open mind, find your passion, trust your training, instincts, and go with what feels right. Once established then pay it forward in your line of expertise to new graduates to continue exceptional health care in our communities." In the future, she plans to teach and host medical missions and community health and wellness fairs.

Inspired by her work as a medical record specialist at a hospital, Luminita entered nursing after witnessing the care and education shown by nurses. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree from Lanao School of Science and Technology in the Philippines in 2010, relocating to the U.S. where she received a Master of Science in Nursing Health Education (MSN-EDU) degree from the University of Phoenix in 2013. She became a Certified Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner at South University in 2019, additionally earning certificate in CPR, psychiatric and mental health nursing, nursing education, and advanced practice nursing.

Maintaining affiliations with prominent organizations, Luminita is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Psychiatric Nurse Association, and California Association for Nurse Practitioners, and Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing.

Appreciated for her devotion to nursing, Luminita was recognized as a Top Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner by Today's Nurse in 2019 and inducted by the Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing in 2013. She has two published works: "Trauma Informed Care: Reducing Seclusions and Restraints in Mental Health" and "Therapeutic Communications in Mental Health."



Luminita dedicates this recognition to her late grandmother, best friend, and unconditionally loving Christian role model, Ana Cociuban. Her greatest love and honored role is to her three daughters Larissa, Rebecca, and Breanna. She additionally recognizes her mentor Dr. Nikan Khatibi with Fellowship in Pain and Addiction Medicine; he is an exceptional physician, professor, and humanitarian.



For more information, please visit http://www.inlandpainspecialists.com

