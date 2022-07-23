LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari brings dinosaur displays and lighting sculptures to Atlantic City this summer

LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari is a unique and immersive experience that combines realistic dinosaur exhibitions and stunning lighting sculptures.

Ticket Information: LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari at the Absecon Lighthouse runs for multiple days between July 22, 2022 and September 5, 2022. Timed-entry admission tickets are available for purchase online and are priced from $12. Have your festival tickets ready at the entrance gate when you arrive during your designated time slot.

2022 LuminoCity Dino Safari

35 S Vermont Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Absecon Lighthouse

For more information about the LuminoCity Festival, and to plan a visit for 2022, visit www.luminocityfestival.com !

[email protected]

*Please note that the lights won't be switched on until 8 pm. The moving feature of dinosaurs will be turned off in high wind conditions.

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival