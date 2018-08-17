Luminos Labs Earns Partner Specialization for Episerver CMS, Digital Commerce and Digital Experience Cloud

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminos Labs, a digital commerce solution partner, today announced it has been awarded an elite Specialization classification for Episerver CMS, Digital Commerce, and Digital Experience Cloud enhancing its visibility and viability among Episerver's partner network.

Luminos Labs logo

To become specialized, Luminos Labs met strict, verified requirements including having a minimum of three Episerver CMS, Digital Commerce, and Digital Experience Cloud service live sites, no fewer than three active certified developers, who have completed and passed Episerver CMS, Digital Commerce or Digital Experience Cloud service training, and at least one customer case study. Luminos Labs exceeds these requirements with 16 certified developers on staff, and over a dozen live Episerver CMS, Digital Commerce or Digital Experience Cloud sites. The Specialization is valid for one year but can be maintained by adding additional customer live sites annually and maintaining three live sites at a time.

With these Episerver Specializations, Luminos Labs will be better able to promote its Episerver expertise while potential customers can identify Luminos Labs as an organization with deep implementation experience to call upon for their specific needs. Luminos Labs' Specialization classification will appear as an additional "badge" in Episerver's searchable Partner directory to the Premium Partner level already attained.

"When Luminos Labs was presented the opportunity to participate in the Episerver's Specialization programs, it was an easy decision for us given our track record of success implementing Episerver's product portfolio and our enthusiasm of showing potential customers how the product can help them create memorable experiences and add incredible value to their business," said Radu Munteanu, CEO & Founder of Luminos Labs. "As an Episerver partner for the last 8 years, Luminos Labs is proud to achieve Specializations in CMS, Digital Commerce, and Digital Experience Cloud, as our expertise and leadership in Episerver has been a proven, metric driving asset to our clients. We look forward to growing our Specialization status for Episerver Campaign and Personalization in the coming months."

For Episerver, the Specialization program across five product lines (Episerver Digital Experience Cloud, Episerver CMS, Episerver Commerce, Episerver Campaign and Episerver Personalization) allows it to track customer satisfaction with Partners and monitor Partner capabilities to promote accordingly.

"Specialization classification is an impressive undertaking and speaks to Luminos Labs' track record of hyper-successful projects using Episerver CMS, Digital Commerce, and Digital Experience Cloud," said Karen Chastain, Director of Global Alliances and Partners for Episerver. "These Specializations, in particular, show business customers that Luminos Labs understands the value of implementing Episerver CMS & Digital Commerce in a single cloud service (Episerver's Digital Experience Cloud) so they can empower marketers and merchandisers with easy-to-use content management, digital marketing, enterprise search and digital commerce capabilities in one end-to-end solution that enhances each and every interaction a person has with their brand."

About Luminos Labs

Founded in 2010, Luminos Labs is a digital commerce solution partner offering strategy, design, build, and managed services. We specialize in highly complex B2B, B2C, and B2B2C Episerver CMS & Digital Commerce platform implementations in retail, manufacturing, and wholesale. With colleagues spread across the US and the EU, Luminos Labs boasts an experienced team of strategists, business analysts, experience designers, and engineers with offices in California, the Midwest, and the EU. With a passion for partnership, we help our clients increase capacity, conversion rate, and average order value by replacing old technology, empowering customers, and improving the organizational adoption of new digital commerce capabilities.

Contact: Mike Zaruba



Business Development Director, Luminos Labs



312.613.0160



mike.zaruba@luminoslabs.com

About Episerver

Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam and the UAE.

Episerver Contacts:

Rachel Teitt



Director, Analyst and Public Relations, EPiServer



+1 614 817 1847



rachel.teitt@episerver.com

Amberly Dressler



Manager, Analyst and Public Relations, EPiServer



+1 714 851 5794



amberly.dressler@episerver.com

Related Images

luminos-labs-logo.jpg



Luminos Labs logo



Luminos Labs logo

episerver-cms-specialization.png



Episerver CMS Specialization



Specialization Badge

episerver-commerce-specialization.png



Episerver Commerce Specialization



Specialization Badge

episerver-dxc-specialization.png



Episerver DXC Specialization



Specialization Badge

SOURCE Luminos Labs

Related Links

https://www.luminoslabs.com

