Luminosity Entertainment Acquires Rights to SciFi Action Film BotWars

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminosity Entertainment has partnered with Altit Media Group and K.Jam Media to finance and co-produce the sci fi tentpole BotWars, based on the novels of the same name by J.V. Kade. Alexander Kiesl and Steffen Hacker are attached to direct.

"BotWars is the story of how mankind was brought to the brink of extinction by waging war against the supreme Artificial Intelligence and sentient Robots, and how human ingenuity and the primal instinct to survive led to mankind's ultimate victory. Dean and I are thrilled to be making BotWars with our friends at Luminosity. Our directors, Steffen & Alex, are incredibly talented, creative and have an amazing vision for the world of BotWars and this franchise" said K.Jam Media's Kia Jam.

"The world and characters brought to life in J.V. Kade's novels are tremendously original, thrilling and thought provoking. We are very excited to be working with Dean and Kia in bringing Alexander and Steffen's vision of this incredible story to the big screen" said Luminosity's Daniel Diamond.

The deal was negotiated by Daniel Diamond and Kia Jam.

Luminosity was formed earlier this year by Elie Samaha, Geno Taylor and Diamond. Luminosity is actively financing Feature and TV content, theatrically distributing in the US, handling foreign sales and utilizing its ownership in Bucharest Film Studios (Romania). The company's first production, Back on the Strip starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish is set for wide theatrical release by the company next year

Founded by producer Dean Altit, Altit Media Group is a global media company specializing in film, TV, documentaries and management. With offices in Hollywood and shanghai, Altit media group focuses on international co-productions.

Kia Jam is the founder and President of K.Jam Media. Kia has participated in over $2 billion globally in entertainment transactions and has independently produced and/or financed more than 20 motion pictures over the past 20 years. His latest film, THE MISFITS, produced with Dean Altit, starring Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth and Nick Cannon was released last June. Jam and Altit are represented by CAA.

