Luminous Custom Homes Joins AR Homes

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminous Custom Homes has recently joined AR Homes. Building luxury homes in the Houston-area, Luminous Custom Homes will cater to a growing market of custom home buyers.

AR Homes is the nation's largest franchise network of independently-owned custom homebuilders. "As our brand expands its reach into Texas, Luminous Custom Homes is the first franchise within the Houston market," Jim Rosewater, CEO of AR Homes said in a statement. Led by owners, Ann Tran and Matthew Giardina, Luminous Custom Homes is currently building in the Park View at Oak Forest community, located in Houston.

"It's in my blood to be a home builder," Tran said. "My dad was an architect and home builder in Vietnam, before we moved to the United States." Tran began her career as a real estate broker. In 2015, she entered the MBA program for real estate development at the University of Houston, where she met Matthew Giardina, co-owner and Building Company President of Luminous Custom Homes.

"I spent time working with a local architect as a construction manager straight out of college," Giardina said. "After several years of practicing architecture, I went back to school to focus on real estate development, which is where Ann and I decided to partner up, understanding that being our own builder was a necessary part of real estate development."

Tran and Giardina are eager to begin building and selling proven AR Home floor plans throughout the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area. To learn more, call 832-888-5595 or visit https://luminoushomes.us/.

About AR Homes

Founded in 1978, AR Homes is the nation's leading custom homebuilding franchise. Every one of the company's independent builders shares a commitment to exceptional design, premier craftsmanship and personalization. AR Homes is currently located in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio and Texas, with additional building companies and models planned to open throughout the country. More information can be found at ARHomes.com.

