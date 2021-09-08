Luminous Diamonds® Partners With Christian Siriano For A Dazzling Display Of Diamonds Including A Bespoke Diamond Tiara On The Runway At Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show

WHO: The Luminous Diamonds ® brand is a pioneer, the first jewelry brand to feature fluorescent diamonds that emit a blue glow under ultraviolet light, the rarest of the rare, partnered with renowned fashion designer Christian Siriano. Every creation contains fluorescent diamonds and therefore two designs: one it presents in natural light, and one it reveals under UV light, symbolizing the inner light we all carry inside. The new brand is also currently supporting new talent through a collaboration with the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Coco Rocha wore Luminous Diamonds ® as part of this collaboration, a first of its kind for a jewelry brand, with the nation's largest fashion nonprofit. Christian Siriano is among the mentors for the competition. Musician Lil' Kim attended the Spring/Summer 2022 show wearing Luminous Diamonds ® as well.

WHAT: In what was the largest-ever display of diamonds on the runway, the SS22 Christian Siriano collection featured a variety of Luminous Diamonds® creations, including a one-of-a-kind fluorescent diamond tiara, created especially for the collection. The tiara contains striking geometric figures connected by fluorescent stones that glow blue under UV light, revealing a hidden design.

WHERE: Gotham Hall,1356 Broadway, New York, NY

WHEN: Tuesday, September 7th at 7pm EST

About Luminous Diamonds®

Luminous Diamonds® embraces the wondrous characteristics of fluorescent diamonds. Inspired by a woman's inner light and strength, the pieces are designed with the shape of a free-form hexagon as a central motif to celebrate the individualistic spirit of each woman. As the strongest shape found in nature, it symbolizes the drive and passion of women. The offerings range from diamonds that can be worn as an everyday luxury, to couture jewelry pieces, each carrying an intimate, hidden message, held in a central vortex of light, revealed only when the wearer chooses. Luminous Diamonds uses fluorescent stones that are extremely rare and formed under unique geological conditions, creating diamonds with a stunning inner radiance that flashes in the sunlight and emits a magical blue glow in UV lighting. As a brand, Luminous Diamonds® celebrates and stands behind a woman's journey to find and follow her inner light.

@luminousdiamonds

About Christian Siriano

Award winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC and his latest retail venture, "The Curated NYC", was located in the heart of midtown. Siriano's designs have been worn by current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet.

Most recently Christian has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over one million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called "SO SIRIANO" which saw him break down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore, Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Sia. And Christian fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever changing Fashion industry.

