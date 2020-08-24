Lumin's Smart Energy Platform Becoming An Essential Piece Of A Home's Microgrid

Alex Bazhinov, Lumin Founder & CEO, says the company is just getting started. "We created the platform that transforms the dull gray metal box in the basement–the ordinary electrical panel we all have in our homes–to a grid-edge hub capable of operating and precisely controlling a home microgrid," says Bazhinov. "Our true north continues to be making ordinary circuits smart, and it's exciting where that path is taking us and the impact our work is having on the clean energy economy."

Arch Electric, Lumin CI and 2020 Top 100 Solar Contractor, has seen a big shift in homeowner education and their demand for energy storage this year. "In addition to solar, our customers are looking for resiliency combined with energy management," says Steve Danbeck, who heads up energy storage at Arch Electric. "Our next Lumin installation was actually requested by the homeowner, who knew that backing up the heaviest loads with flexibility was an optimal design for his budget and grid outage priorities."

Lumin co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin O'Shea reflects; "The Lumin Energy Management Platform is installed in hundreds and hundreds of homes today and our responsive load control used to be seen as a 'nice to have' for a home's microgrid, but it is moving rapidly into a 'must have' as the market continues to mature. Another new, exciting application for Lumin in a microgrid is the responsive curtailment of excess solar PV. A trick for installers has always been matching the battery input (kw) with the solar output (kw), but it will no longer be necessary in time, as Lumin can govern any excess solar PV. This is a big deal for both the homeowner and the installer, and one of many applications we continue to develop."

In a newly published applications brief (download here) Lumin defines three primary use cases for the technology that is propelling the firm's growth; enabling whole home backup through responsive load control, future proofing a homeowner's ESS investment through Lumin's load governance (bridge for easy battery expansion, tools for future utility tariff changes like TOU or demand charges) and enabling larger PV systems through responsive PV curtailment.

About Lumin

Lumin® is the pioneer and market leader for responsive load control, adding exceptional value to residential microgrids by balancing the needs of energy storage and multiple power sources (traditional electrical grid, solar PV, backup generator). The Lumin platform is an addition to a standard electrical panel and makes ordinary circuits smart and responsive. Lumin helps homeowners automatically or manually control their home's microgrid and enhance and protect their investment in solar PV, energy storage, and more. The Lumin solution is valued by homeowners, solar + storage installers, utilities, and home builders. To learn more, please visit luminsmart.com.

About Arch Electric

Arch Electric is the leading Solar and Energy Storage Expert in Wisconsin. Arch has invested in solar technology since 2003 and has over 32 megawatts of solar installations in over 800 custom projects, including homes supporting battery systems, ground mounted systems, commercial rooftop systems like IKEA in Oak Creek, and every kind of residential and agricultural rooftop system. Arch has also installed several MW as subcontractor in large development projects. Learn more at ArchElec.com.

