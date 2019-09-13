LUMIX S1H Firmware Development Underway for 5.9K/29.97p and C4K/59.94p RAW Video Data Output to Atomos Ninja V

The LUMIX S1H is the world's first camera to combine professional-level video quality, the high mobility of a mirrorless camera and a Full-Frame sensor. It is currently capable of video recording at 6K/24p *1 (3:2 aspect ratio), 5.9K/29.97p (16:9 aspect ratio), and 59.94p 4K/C4K. *2 *3 The LUMIX S1H will be introduced in late September 2019.

Panasonic has a long history of collaboration with Atomos. This relationship will deliver new RAW video functionality for the S1H. 5.9K up to 29.97p and C4K*3 up to 59.94p in RAW delivered over HDMI is in development. With this firmware Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on the Atomos Ninja V.

A LUMIX S1H prototype with this firmware will be exhibited along with the Atomos Ninja V in the Panasonic booth (Booth No. C45, Hall 11) at the IBC2019 (International Broadcasting Convention) to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 13-17, 2019.

*1 As a full-frame digital interchangeable lens system camera, as of August 27, 2019. Panasonic research.

*2 As a full-frame digital interchangeable lens system camera, as of August 27, 2019. Panasonic research. In Super 35mm-equivalent size.

*3 Corresponding to 4K (4096×2160) as defined by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

