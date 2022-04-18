Lumpectomy Market Size in US Size to Grow by USD 1.08 Bn| Growing incidence of new breast cancer cases to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The lumpectomy Market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Carl Zeiss AG

ClearCut Medical

Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.

Endomagnetics Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

iCAD Inc.

IceCure Medical

Innoblative Designs Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Novian Health

Vector Surgical LLC Inc.

Key Segment Analysis

The lumpectomy Market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

ASCs



Hospitals

Product

Lumpectomy Systems



Lumpectomy Surgical Tools

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising frequency of new breast cancer patients is one of the primary factors driving the lumpectomy market growth in the United States. Another trend that is predicted to have a favorable impact on the industry in the projected term is the presence of venture capitalists. However, one of the major impediments to the expansion of the lumpectomy industry in the United States is the high cost of lumpectomy procedures.

Lumpectomy Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the lumpectomy market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lumpectomy market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lumpectomy market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lumpectomy market in the US vendors

Lumpectomy Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.08 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.29 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Carl Zeiss AG, ClearCut Medical, Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., Endomagnetics Ltd., Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IceCure Medical, Innoblative Designs Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Novian Health, and Vector Surgical LLC Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Lumpectomy systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Lumpectomy systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Lumpectomy systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Lumpectomy systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Lumpectomy systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Lumpectomy surgical tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 55: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 58: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 60: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

10.5 Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 64: Dilon Medical Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Dilon Medical Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: Dilon Medical Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Endomagnetics Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Endomagnetics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Endomagnetics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Endomagnetics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 70: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 iCAD Inc.

Exhibit 74: iCAD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: iCAD Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: iCAD Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: iCAD Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 IceCure Medical

Exhibit 78: IceCure Medical - Overview



Exhibit 79: IceCure Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: IceCure Medical - Key offerings

10.10 Innoblative Designs Inc.

Exhibit 81: Innoblative Designs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Innoblative Designs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Innoblative Designs Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 84: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 85: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 87: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Exhibit 89: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

