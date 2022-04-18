Lumpectomy Market Size in US Size to Grow by USD 1.08 Bn| Growing incidence of new breast cancer cases to boost market growth| Technavio

Apr 18, 2022, 21:30 ET
According to the research report, the Lumpectomy Market in the US will witness a YOY growth of 4.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The rising frequency of new breast cancer patients is one of the primary factors driving the lumpectomy market growth in the United States. The report is segmented by end-user (ASCs and hospitals) and products (lumpectomy systems and lumpectomy surgical tools).
Vendor Insights
The lumpectomy Market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- ClearCut Medical
- Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.
- Endomagnetics Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- iCAD Inc.
- IceCure Medical
- Innoblative Designs Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Novian Health
- Vector Surgical LLC Inc.
Key Segment Analysis
The lumpectomy Market in the US is segmented as below:
- End-user
- ASCs
- Hospitals
- Product
- Lumpectomy Systems
- Lumpectomy Surgical Tools
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising frequency of new breast cancer patients is one of the primary factors driving the lumpectomy market growth in the United States. Another trend that is predicted to have a favorable impact on the industry in the projected term is the presence of venture capitalists. However, one of the major impediments to the expansion of the lumpectomy industry in the United States is the high cost of lumpectomy procedures.
Lumpectomy Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the lumpectomy market in US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lumpectomy market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lumpectomy market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lumpectomy market in the US vendors
|
Lumpectomy Market Scope in US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.08 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.29
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Becton Dickinson and Co., Carl Zeiss AG, ClearCut Medical, Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., Endomagnetics Ltd., Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IceCure Medical, Innoblative Designs Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Novian Health, and Vector Surgical LLC Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Lumpectomy systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Lumpectomy systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Lumpectomy systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Lumpectomy systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Lumpectomy systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Lumpectomy surgical tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Lumpectomy surgical tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 55: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Carl Zeiss AG
- Exhibit 60: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Dilon Medical Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Dilon Medical Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 66: Dilon Medical Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Endomagnetics Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Endomagnetics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Endomagnetics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: Endomagnetics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hologic Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Hologic Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Hologic Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 iCAD Inc.
- Exhibit 74: iCAD Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: iCAD Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: iCAD Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: iCAD Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 IceCure Medical
- Exhibit 78: IceCure Medical - Overview
- Exhibit 79: IceCure Medical - Product / Service
- Exhibit 80: IceCure Medical - Key offerings
- 10.10 Innoblative Designs Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Innoblative Designs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Innoblative Designs Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: Innoblative Designs Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 84: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 87: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
About Us:
